Lenoir-Rhyne posted season highs in turnovers and penalties on Saturday night, but the Bears also did something they have become accustomed to doing over the past two seasons: win a football game. Following a pair of double-digit nonconference victories, L-R doubled up visiting Newberry by a 34-17 final in both teams’ South Atlantic Conference opener at Moretz Stadium.
Nevertheless, L-R turned the ball over twice in the first half, matching their season total coming in. They also committed eight penalties for 56 yards, with most of those infractions coming before halftime.
“I just think we’ve got to eliminate some bone-headedness,” L-R coach Drew Cronic said of his team’s mistakes. “We helped them out a lot. … I thought we responded pretty decently in the third quarter, but we’ve got to get better.
“I’m the kind of guy who a win’s great, it certainly beats the alternative, but I want us to be the very best we can be and we didn’t do that tonight,” he added. “So we’ve got to go back to work and we’ve got to realize it and have a high expectation.”
After forcing the Wolves (0-3, 0-1 SAC) to punt on the game’s opening possession, the Bears embarked on a 12-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a 30-yard field goal from Chase Allbaugh. Newberry answered with a 40-yard field goal from Shea Rodgers at the 2:55 mark of the first quarter, but L-R retook the lead less than two minutes later on a 2-yard touchdown run from Tate Beaver that was preceded by three plays of 10-plus yards — a 15-yard pass from Grayson Willingham to Demarius Hampton, a 37-yard run from Jace Jordan and a 10-yard run from Beaver.
L-R (3-0, 1-0) scored again on a 2-yard TD run from Raja Bradley with 9:24 remaining in the second quarter, but Newberry cut the deficit to a single score, 17-10, thanks to a 20-yard TD pass from Dre Harris to Bobby Irby just before halftime.
The Bears responded with a pair of third-quarter TDs. Ameen Stevens notched the first on a 6-yard run with 6:01 left, while a 56-yard pass from Willingham to Drake Starks late in the period gave the hosts a 31-10 advantage.
Newberry was able to get on the board again before the third quarter ended after Chance Walker returned a kickoff 41 yards to give the Wolves their best starting field position of the night at the Bears’ 45-yard line. On the second play of the drive, Harris hooked up with Deshun Kitchings for a sensational 42-yard scoring strike that brought Newberry back to within two scores entering the final period.
L-R was content to run the clock in the fourth quarter, as it possessed the ball for nearly 12 of the final 15 minutes. However, the Bears did manage a 20-yard field goal from Allbaugh midway through the quarter as the junior kicker remained perfect on the year (3-for-3 on field goals and 17-for-17 on extra points).
“It’s a little bit of a rival game, and Newberry’s had some really fine teams,” said Cronic of defeating the Wolves to successfully defend the Bishops’ Trophy. “… They do a good job offensively of just putting some smoke and mirrors on things to make things hard to see, they had some skill kids to throw to.
“I thought defensively we did a lot of good things. Offensively, I just want to see us be more consistent,” he continued. “That’ll help us down the field, that’ll help the defense rest a little bit, and then you can separate a little bit more in the game.”
The Bears gobbled up 363 yards on the ground, led by five carries for 96 yards from junior Jace Jordan in his L-R debut. Jaquay Mitchell added 10 carries for 75 yards and Tate Beaver had 65 yards and a TD on 12 attempts, while Ameen Stevens finished with 13 carries for 53 yards and a score.
Willingham completed 15 of 20 passes for 176 yards and the 32nd TD strike of his career, passing Jack Huss for third all-time at L-R. He threw his first interception of the season in the second quarter, but it didn’t lead to any points as the Bears’ Dan Louba blocked a 43-yard field goal try by Newberry’s Rodgers on the ensuing possession. The Bears’ other turnover came on a fumble by Mitchell on the first play of their next series, leading to the Wolves’ first TD.
Willingham hooked up with eight different receivers, paced by Hampton’s seven catches for 65 yards. Starks added two receptions for 61 yards and a score, the first of the season for the sophomore tight end after registering five TD catches in 2018.
L-R hits the road next Saturday for a matchup with Mars Hill. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Meares Stadium.
