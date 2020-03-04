ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne athletes continue to perform at a high level during the 2019-20 college sports season. Senior thrower Jocelyn Lowe of the Bears’ indoor track and field team was recently named the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Indoor Track and Field Elite 20 winner for her efforts in the classroom, while junior forward R.J. Gunn of the men’s basketball team and sophomore Gemma Southwick of the women’s tennis team earned Astroturf Player of the Week awards for their performances in their respective sports last week.
Here’s a look at each individual honor:
JOCELYN LOWEThe SAC’s 2020 Elite 20 Award winner for women’s indoor track and field, Salisbury native Lowe has a 4.00 GPA while majoring in exercise science and completing 127 credit hours. The Elite 20 Award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative GPA (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) in each of the league’s 20 team championship sports.
R.J. GUNNThe SAC Astroturf Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played last week, Gunn is a native of Irmo, South Carolina. He averaged 22 points and 9.5 rebounds while helping the Bears to a 1-1 record, shooting 45.7% from the field. He pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds to go with 22 points and two blocks in a 107-98 win over Mars Hill before scoring 24 points to go with six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block against Catawba.
GEMMA SOUTHWICKThe SAC Astroturf Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for matches held last week, Southwick is from Mitcham, United Kingdom. She went undefeated last week in both singles and doubles play for the Bears, leading her team to a 4-3 win over Anderson for Lenoir-Rhyne’s first SAC victory of the year. She picked up a 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles with partner Sanne Janssen and won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles.
