ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne safety Eric Jackson was named the D2Football.com National Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding play during Week 4 of the 2019 college football season, as announced on Tuesday.
Jackson, a junior from Charleston, S.C. helped lead the Bears to a 56-28 win over Mars Hill in conference action last week. He made three interceptions in the final 22 minutes of play to secure the Bears’ victory, becoming the first L-R player with three picks in a game since 2013. In addition to his three interceptions, Jackson had 10 tackles.
Jackson was also named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week and his three interceptions were featured on NCAA.com’s Top 10 Division II Football Plays of the Week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.