Eric Jackson

Lenoir-Rhyne safety Eric Jackson lines up on defense in this file photo.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne safety Eric Jackson was named the D2Football.com National Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding play during Week 4 of the 2019 college football season, as announced on Tuesday.

Jackson, a junior from Charleston, S.C. helped lead the Bears to a 56-28 win over Mars Hill in conference action last week. He made three interceptions in the final 22 minutes of play to secure the Bears’ victory, becoming the first L-R player with three picks in a game since 2013. In addition to his three interceptions, Jackson had 10 tackles.

Jackson was also named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week and his three interceptions were featured on NCAA.com’s Top 10 Division II Football Plays of the Week.

