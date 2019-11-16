SALISBURY — One of the oldest rivalries in Division II football will write another chapter when Lenoir-Rhyne travels to Catawba today. The contest will mark the 99th meeting between the Bears and Indians, making their rivalry the fifth-longest in the nation at the DII level.
“It’s a big game, and you can probably in some ways throw the records out the window when you’re playing Catawba,” L-R head coach Drew Cronic said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening. “Obviously this is their last game and they’re gonna pour everything they have into that last game for their seniors, for their coaching staff, just for everything with their program. They’re gonna come out and we’re gonna get their best shot.
“They’ve struggled some this year, but when I watch film I see some good football players, I see kids playing hard, and so we’re gonna have to match that,” he added. “We’re gonna have to go on the road and play a 12 o’clock kickoff and be ready to go, start fast and just don’t worry about who we’re playing. We are trying to get better every Saturday and I’ll be disappointed if we don’t come out and play really good football. I think that’s important, I think we need to keep taking steps forward and I think our kids understand that.”
The Bears (10-0, 7-0 South Atlantic Conference) had their undefeated record threatened against nonconference UNC Pembroke last Saturday at home, as they trailed in the third quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points to earn a 45-31 victory. And while Catawba is 1-9 overall and 0-7 in SAC play, UNC Pembroke was only 3-6 entering its game against L-R.
“I knew going into the game that UNC Pembroke had a good football team,” said Cronic. “… They had lost some really close games and they were improving every week. I think the quarterback’s (sophomore Josh Jones) an outstanding player, he’s really gonna be a special player. Big kid, he really threw the ball accurately and made plays and didn’t make any mistakes, and they had some guys to throw to, I thought they were good up front.
“Our guys over the past two years have just found ways to win games,” he continued. “They’ve won a lot of different ways and this week we had a little lead at half, lost the lead back and forth and then we figured out a way to pull away at the end and get stops and get scores when we had to. So a win’s a win and it was a great game, and I think we beat a pretty good football team last Saturday.”
The Indians have lost eight straight games since a nonconference win over Winston-Salem State on Sept. 14, but they gave Wingate all it could handle in a 13-10 loss on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs are currently ranked 17th in the country, while L-R moved up to sixth earlier this week.
The play of redshirt junior quarterback Grayson Willingham has been integral to the Bears’ success, as he has completed 98 of 162 passes (60.5%) for 1,671 yards and 20 touchdowns against six interceptions. The Matthews native threw for a career-high 303 yards last week to go with his fourth three-TD performance of the season. He also gained 16 yards on a season-high seven carries.
“He brings a lot of toughness to the table, he throws the ball down the field really well, he makes good decisions,” said Cronic of Willingham. “He’s improved as a runner, we’re running more options with him. He’s making good decisions with the football and pitching it when he needs to pitch it and keeping it when he needs to keep it, and those things help us be successful when he can do that.
“I think he’s really comfortable and his teammates believe in him,” he added. “He’s throwing at a very high percentage, he’s throwing a lot of touchdown passes, he leads the conference in touchdown passes. … So I believe in him, I think he’s a great young man, I think he’s an outstanding football player.”
On the other side, Catawba’s starting quarterback is true freshman Kaylon Wade, a Kings Mountain High graduate. Wade has played in four games for the Indians, passing for 642 yards and eight TDs.
The Indians’ leading rusher is junior running back Demonte Good (132 carries for 532 yards and 2 TDs) and their top pass catcher is senior wide receiver Gavin Rose (26 catches for 410 yards and 3 TDs). Additionally, Catawba has turned the ball over 19 times while recording 16 takeaways on defense.
Following an emotional win on Senior Day last week, the Bears will look to defeat their rivals for the second straight year and finish the regular season 11-0 for only the second time in program history. L-R also went 11-0 in 2014 under former head coach Ian Shields.
“Those guys have been through some things, some of them have been through even three different coaches,” said Cronic of the Bears’ 18-player senior class. “And to accept me in here and to buy into what I was selling and what our staff was selling and to be 22-2 over the last two years is an amazing accomplishment.
“Those kids have found ways to win and it’s not always been perfect, but they’ve found ways to win and they’ve done what I’ve asked them to do,” he continued. “… I think it’s been a great learning experience for all of us, especially those kids, that when you work hard and you have goals and you love each other and you get close and you invest in things, that you’re gonna get blessed at some point. And we’ve just been very fortunate that it happened really quickly here.”
Today’s game kicks off at noon at Catawba’s Shuford Stadium.
