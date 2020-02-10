After honoring former head coach John Lentz by naming the court at Shuford Gymnasium after him, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball celebrated by earning an 89-85 win over Anderson (South Carolina) on Saturday evening. In the process, the Bears snapped the Trojans’ five-game winning streak.
Darius Simmons poured in a career-high 33 points on 14-of-20 shooting for L-R, which improved to 12-9 overall and 8-8 in the South Atlantic Conference. Zim Fields added a career-best 23 points off the bench, while R.J. Gunn recorded his second double-double with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.
Shawn Bernard had 30 points to pace Anderson, which fell to 14-8 and 9-6. Crosby James finished with 21 points and seven boards, with Satchel Hester tallying 14 points and 14 rebounds.
L-R moved to 9-12 all-time against the Trojans while upping its home record this season to 5-4. The Bears are now tied for sixth place in the conference.
The Bears return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Carson-Newman at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Anderson 74, Lenoir-Rhyne 54
The 19th-ranked Trojans defeated the Bears by 20 points behind a triple-double from Madison Baggett (19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) and a double-double from Alexy Mollenhauer (18 points and 18 rebounds). Anderson’s Taylor Hair chipped in 14 points and five boards as the visitors moved to 19-3 overall and 14-2 in the SAC.
Kennedy Weight finished with 15 points to lead L-R, which is now 9-13 and 7-9. Ashley Woodroffe pitched in 10 points for the Bears, who missed 13 of their first 16 field goals to fall behind by double digits early.
The Trojans held a 54-39 rebounding advantage and turned 18 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points. They remain a game ahead of Catawba for first place in the SAC standings with six games remaining, while L-R is tied for sixth.
The Bears visit Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
