ICARD — The Bunker Hill girls basketball team entered the finals of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament on a season-high eight-game winning streak, including an overtime victory over third-seeded Patton in Wednesday’s semifinal round. However, the second-seeded Bears ran into an East Burke squad with a winning streak twice as long in Saturday afternoon’s title contest, falling to the host Cavaliers by a 58-40 final.
Top-seeded East Burke improved to 24-3 behind 24 points from Ashlyn Stilwell, while Riley Haas had 16 and Graleigh Hildebran finished with 10. All three players were named to the all-tournament team, with Haas earning tournament MVP honors.
Conference player of the year Addie Wray led all scorers with 25 points for Bunker Hill, which dropped to 20-7. The Bears also received eight points from Olivia Ellis, while Wray and Camryn Bryant (2 points) represented the visitors on the all-tournament team.
“If you’re around Addie, you can’t help but like her,” Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson said of Wray. “I think the best thing about Addie is she’s conference player of the year, but she’s an even better person.
“I’ve coached a lot of guys, this is my first year with the girls, but there’s not anybody that I’ve enjoyed being around and coaching more than that kid,” he added. “She’s very deserving (of conference player of the year).”
After East Burke scored the game’s first eight points on a three-point play from Sarah Grace Lockee, a 3-pointer from Hildebran and a putback from Haas, Bunker Hill responded with a 7-0 run to pull within a point. Two free throws from Wray got the Bears on the board, while a layup from Madison Stotts and a left-wing triple from Wray cut the deficit to 8-7.
The Cavs were able to extend their lead back to four at 13-9 entering the second quarter, but Bunker Hill’s Wray recorded the first eight points of the frame on a straightaway 3, a layup and a left-corner trey to give the Bears a 17-13 advantage. East Burke bounced back, though, and was able to carry a 20-18 lead into the halftime break.
The Bears went cold from the field in the third period, failing to score until a Wray jumper at the buzzer made it 31-20 entering the final quarter. From there, East Burke cruised to an 18-point win thanks to strong work at the free-throw line.
The Cavs’ Stilwell scored 16 of her team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, including an 11-of-11 performance at the foul line. As a team, East Burke was 18 of 21 at the charity stripe over the final eight minutes and 20 of 24 for the game.
“I thought it was two things,” said Swanson of what allowed East Burke to pull away from the Bears. “I thought we probably were down two at half and probably deserved to be up a few, probably outplayed them most of the first quarter and the second quarter. … We just weren’t very patient, didn’t do a lot of things that we could have done to be more patient.
“They’re a team that’s not potent offensively, but they’re very patient and they’re very disciplined, very well-coached,” he continued. “Every possession’s gonna be important, so we just didn’t do a good job of doing that and that falls on me.”
Both teams will participate in the state playoffs, with brackets set to be released today.
“Our kids are getting better,” said Swanson. “A lot of this stuff’s new to them and they’ve stayed with it, but if you win 20 games you’ve got to do something right. I’ve got great kids, I just wish I could do a little bit better job on offense to help put them in positions to succeed and try to get better at that.”
Bunker Hill: 09 09 02 20 — 40
East Burke: 13 07 11 27 — 58
Bunker Hill — Addie Wray 25, Olivia Ellis 8, Faith Isenhour 3, Camryn Bryant 2, Madison Stotts 2.
East Burke — Ashlyn Stilwell 24, Riley Haas 16, Graleigh Hildebran 10, Sarah Grace Lockee 6, Aubrie Griggs 2.
