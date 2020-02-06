Despite the contest seesawing for the first 30 minutes of game time, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team fell to Lincoln Memorial University 90-78 Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference play.
The Bears (11-9, 7-8 SAC) carried a one-point lead into the halftime break after junior RJ Gunn buried a 3-pointer late in the half.
Even in the second half as the No. 2 ranked Railsplitters (22-1, 15-0 SAC) tried to gain a substantial lead, Lenoir-Rhyne kept it within one or two possessions, trimming it to as little as two with under 12 minutes to go when Gunn dished to a cutting Zim Fields for a slam.
The Shuford Gym crowd rose to its feet and the veracity of the slam caused the net to get stuck in the rim, prompting a stoppage in play.
That was the closest the Bears got, as Lincoln Memorial’s star perimeter duo took over late.
The Railsplitters ran plays almost exclusively down the stretch for Courvoisier McCauley (26 points in 29 minutes) and Devin Whitfield (25 points, 13 rebounds, five made 3-pointers) as the visitors proved their national ranking.
“It’s hard to stop a team talented in a lot of different positions,” coach Everick Sullivan said after the game, adding the focus coming in was to run the opponent off the 3-point arc and prevent a deep ball barrage.
“Guys did a great job … They executed everything we asked them to do, sometimes it comes down to making and missing shots,” Sullivan said.
That difference in makes and misses was proved in the final 20 minutes, as the Railsplitters shot 60% from the field, including 6 of 8 from the 3-point line.
The Bears didn’t fare as well on the offensive end during the same stretch, particularly from deep, shooting 4 for 14 in the second half.
“We’re close, we just don’t have a lot of margin for error,” Sullivan said. They’ve got a few more offensive weapons, and they play small.”
A bright spot for Lenoir-Rhyne was the freshman Fields, who finished with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, second only to Gunn’s 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Sullivan said Fields’ up-and-down play at times this year has been expected, and he’s not unlike most first-year players in that way.
“We’ve just encouraged him to be better defensively and guard the ball … Mason (Hawks) and (Darius Simmons) didn’t get a lot of open looks, but it opened up the driving lanes for Zim.”
Simmons and Hawks, the Bears’ second- and third-leading scorers respectively, combined for 16 points. The duo often does much of its damage from deep.
“Honestly, they had the game plan we had against them,” Sullivan said of the Railsplitters’ consistent effort to run his team off the 3-point line.
When asked what he can take away from his team going toe-to-toe for most of the game against a top-five team in the country, Sullivan said, “We’re going to compete with anybody, I’m not worried about that.
“We’ve just had some issues closing games, making decisions and just finishing games out.”
Had the ball bounced differently on a few of the long balls, the game may have been in the balance even further down the stretch.
“We went out, we competed, and I think the guys executed the game plan,” Sullivan said, “which in turn gave us a chance to win the game.”
Lenoir-Rhyne will next take the court against Anderson University on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Shuford Gym.
