The Lenoir-Rhyne football team has rolled through its first six opponents in 2019, but this week the Bears will face a squad that plays a similar style to them when they welcome Carson-Newman to Moretz Stadium. Both teams are playing at a high level right now, with L-R having won 16 straight regular-season games and 11 consecutive South Atlantic Conference contests dating back to last season and the Eagles entering with three straight 35-plus point victories after losing 30-28 at Wingate on Sept. 21.
L-R head coach Drew Cronic expects today’s game to be a war, as he discussed during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening.
“You’ve got a really unique situation,” said Cronic of the contest, which kicks off at 2 p.m. and pits the top two offenses and defenses in the SAC against one another. “You’ve got the only college team in America that runs a Split Back Veer (Carson-Newman) and probably the only team in America that runs an up-tempo Wing-T style (L-R), and you get to see both those in one day.
“They are really good,” he added of the Eagles. “They have most of their players back from last year, they didn’t have very many seniors on their team. … They play like we want our team to play, which is run the ball right at you and stop the run and wear you down and be physical, so it ought to be a lot of fun.”
According to Cronic, the Eagles could very well be undefeated right now if not for losing their quarterback for part of the second half against Wingate, a game they led in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Carson-Newman is 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SAC play despite losing to what was then the 19th-ranked team in Division II (Wingate is now ranked No. 13 in the country).
“Looking at their personnel, they probably have the best players in the league talent-wise this year,” said Cronic of Carson-Newman. “And they’re really confident right now and playing well, so obviously we’ve got to play pretty good if we want to win the game.
“That’s the way it should be,” he continued. “We’ve got to go earn the right to be a champion and if we’re gonna do that, we’ve got to play really good teams and we’ve got to beat ‘em, and that’s the way it should be.”
The Bears are confident as well, and with good reason. Currently sitting 6-0 overall and 4-0 in SAC play, the eighth-ranked team in the country has dominated the league since Cronic took over in 2018. L-R has also won eight of the last 11 meetings between the teams after losing 30 straight games to Carson-Newman from 1979-2009.
In last week’s 38-14 win at Tusculum, Bears sophomore running back Ameen Stevens had his best game of the season. He carried 19 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and was rewarded with SAC Offensive Player of the Week honors following the performance.
“We wanted to be patient enough to keep running the ball at them, and Ameen really is getting better every week and he had some really physical runs in the game,” said Cronic. “… When he is playing downhill and being aggressive and being physical, he’s a really good player.”
The Bears have some talented players on defense as well. As a matter of fact, L-R held Tusculum to negative-5 yards rushing a week ago. The Bears also forced two fumbles — recovering one — while receiving an interception from sophomore defensive back Malik Taylor.
“That’s unbelievable anytime you hold somebody to negative-5 yards rushing,” said Cronic. “Obviously we had a lot of tackles for loss and quarterback sacks that contributed to that, but we’re playing really well up front and Coach (Joel) Taylor and Coach (Jimmy) Long really challenged those guys … because they felt like Tusculum was probably the best offensive line they’ve played against this season and they really shut ‘em down.
“That was great,” he added of the Bears’ defensive outing last Saturday. “They made them completely one-dimensional and honestly I think they had 250 yards or so on offense and 80 of that was on one big play, so our defense really dominated the game.”
Carson-Newman knows a little something about dominating games, as it cruised to a 59-14 home win over Catawba last week. Senior quarterback Derrick Evans finished with eight carries for 154 yards and a TD, while senior running back Antonio Wimbush had eight carries for 90 yards and a score. The Eagles added three special teams TDs including two kickoff returns for scores and a blocked punt that was returned for a TD.
On the other side, L-R senior safety Kyle Dugger is tied for the national lead with a pair of punt returns for TDs. He has two interceptions as well for a Bears defense that has 10 total picks, including three from junior safety Eric Jackson, two from senior safety Landon Scott and one apiece from senior linebacker Clayton Horn, sophomore defensive back Quentin Hayes and the aforementioned Taylor.
The Bears have four regular-season games remaining after today. They visit Limestone at 4 p.m. next Saturday before hosting Wingate and UNC Pembroke for 2 p.m. kickoffs on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. L-R completes the regular season with a road contest at Catawba on Nov. 16 at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.