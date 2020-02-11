ROCK HILL, S.C. — Seven different Lenoir-Rhyne athletes have been recognized as South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Players of the Week for games played last week. Lauren Rakes (Softball Pitcher of the Week), Daniel Nicholson (Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week), Savannah Watkins (Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week), Myles Moffat (Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week), Noah Flasch (Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week), Alyssa Sack (Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week) and Teanna Sieben (Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week) are the Bears’ player of the week honorees.
Here’s how each athlete performed last week:
SOFTBALLRakes, a freshman pitcher, helped lead the Bears to a 4-0 record on the week with two complete-game shutouts. Rakes went 15 innings, allowing no unearned runs and only six hits while walking just two batters and striking out 15. This is Rakes’ first Pitcher of the Week honor of the season.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELDThe sophomore Nicholson placed second in the men’s pole vault at the VMI Invitational and broke the Lenoir-Rhyne pole vault record with a leap of 4.65 meters. His mark is currently the top in the SAC and in the Southeast region. This is Nicholson’s second Field Athlete of the Week honor this season.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELDA junior multi-competitor, Watkins competed in the long jump where she set a school record and placed first overall with a leap of 18 feet, 4.25 inches. She also finished third overall in the women’s hurdles with a time of 9.11. This is Watkins’ first Field Athlete of the Week honor this season.
MEN’S LACROSSEA sophomore attacker, Moffat led the Bears to a 22-11 win over Young Harris with five goals and one assist. He also had three ground balls and one caused turnover. This is Moffat’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.
A junior faceoff specialist, Flasch had 23 faceoff wins which ranks as the fourth-most in a single game in program history. He then went on to add two goals, 11 ground balls and one caused turnover. This is Flasch’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season.
WOMEN’S LACROSSEA junior attacker, Sack helped lead the Bears to a 20-15 win over Belmont Abbey this past weekend. She scored eight goals on eight shots while adding one caused turnover. This is Sack’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.
Sieben, a sophomore goalie, helped the Bears defensively with her second-most saves in a single game (13) against the Crusaders. She held strong in her 60 minutes between the post, making nine of her saves in the second half. This is Sieben’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season.
