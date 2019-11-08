ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team finished the 2019 regular season with a record of 8-2 and 24 points in the South Atlantic Conference to earn the SAC regular season title. As a result, the Bears will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference championship tournament.
Wingate earned the No. 2 seed with a 7-2-1 record and 22 points. Carson-Newman also finished the regular season with a 7-2-1 record and 22 points, but the Eagles earned the No. 3 seed after falling to Wingate by a 2-1 final in their regular season meeting on Nov. 2.
Catawba finished the regular season with a record of 6-2-2 and 20 points, which gives the Indians the No. 4 seed in the championship.
Lincoln Memorial slid into the No. 5 seed with a record of 6-4 in SAC play and 18 points, while Queens took the No. 6 seed with a record of 6-4 and 18 points. The Railsplitters won the tiebreaker with the Royals based on their 1-0 win over Queens on Oct. 21.
Rounding out the field for the championship are Anderson at No. 7 and Newberry at No. 8. The Trojans finished the year with a record of 4-6 and 12 points, while the Wolves were 3-6-1 with 10 points.
The quarterfinals of the SAC tournament will be played at campus sites on Saturday before moving to Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews for the semifinals and finals on Nov. 15 and 17. The SAC tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Sac women’s soccer tournament schedule
Saturday, Nov. 9
(at highest seeds)
Game 1: No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. No. 8 Newberry, 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 4 Catawba vs. No. 5 Lincoln Memorial, 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 2 Wingate vs. No. 7 Anderson, 1 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Carson-Newman vs. No. 6 Queens, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
(Sportsplex at Matthews)
Game 5: winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: winner game 3 vs. winner game 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17 (Sportsplex at Matthews)
Game 7: winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, 4 p.m.
