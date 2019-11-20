The Lenoir-Rhyne football team has earned the No. 2 seed in Super Regional 2 and will host No. 7 seed Miles College in the opening round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.
The Bears are 11-0 for just the third time in program history and have won 21 straight regular-season games and 13 straight home games. L-R has won back-to-back South Atlantic Conference Championships and is advancing to the NCAA playoffs for the fifth time in team history.
L-R owns a 6-4 record in the NCAA playoffs and advanced to the NCAA national championship game in 2013, where the Bears fell to Northwest Missouri State. This will be the first all-time meeting between L-R and Miles.
Should the Bears defeat Miles in the opening round, they would play the winner of No. 3 seed Bowie State and No. 6 seed Carson-Newman in the second round.
To see the full 28-team bracket, visit www.ncaa.com.
