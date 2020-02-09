The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Friday and Lenoir-Rhyne senior safety Kyle Dugger was one of the invitees. A total of 337 prospects are invited to attend the annual event, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 1.
Dugger became the first-ever Division II player to participate in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge and was the only NCAA Division II player invited to attend the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Dugger returned two punts for 16 yards and recorded eight tackles in the Senior Bowl.
Dugger looks to become the first player drafted out of L-R since John Millem went in the fifth round in 1999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.