Karlie Bearden

Lenoir-Rhyne's Karlie Bearden (22) fires a jump shot in this file photo.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tusculum women’s basketball team used a 23-10 second-quarter run to jump ahead of Lenoir-Rhyne on the way to a 66-49 victory over the Bears on Tuesday at Pioneer Arena.

After a back-and-forth opening period, L-R (2-4, 0-1 South Atlantic Conference) fell behind by 15 points at halftime during the Pioneers’ big spurt.

The Bears ended up shooting 20 of 59 (33.9%) from the field and were 5 for 18 from 3-point range (27.8%).

Madeline Hardy was the only L-R player to reach double figures, notching 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Hanna McClung added a season-high nine points after finishing 3 for 5 from long range.

Tusculum (6-1, 1-0) scored 24 fast-break points off 21 L-R turnovers, while the Bears were out-rebounded 48-37 as they lost their fifth straight SAC opener.

The Bears visit Queens on Saturday at 2 p.m.

