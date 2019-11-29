GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tusculum women’s basketball team used a 23-10 second-quarter run to jump ahead of Lenoir-Rhyne on the way to a 66-49 victory over the Bears on Tuesday at Pioneer Arena.
After a back-and-forth opening period, L-R (2-4, 0-1 South Atlantic Conference) fell behind by 15 points at halftime during the Pioneers’ big spurt.
The Bears ended up shooting 20 of 59 (33.9%) from the field and were 5 for 18 from 3-point range (27.8%).
Madeline Hardy was the only L-R player to reach double figures, notching 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Hanna McClung added a season-high nine points after finishing 3 for 5 from long range.
Tusculum (6-1, 1-0) scored 24 fast-break points off 21 L-R turnovers, while the Bears were out-rebounded 48-37 as they lost their fifth straight SAC opener.
The Bears visit Queens on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.