MARS HILL — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team scored 21 points in the opening quarter and added touchdowns in each subsequent period on its way to a 56-28 win over Mars Hill on Saturday afternoon at Meares Stadium.
With the win, the Bears are now 4-0 for the first time since winning the first 11 games of the 2014 season. They are 2-0 in South Atlantic Conference play and have won nine straight league contests since the beginning of last season, while Mars Hill is now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SAC this fall.
L-R quarterback Grayson Willingham threw two TD passes in the first quarter, finding Drake Starks for a 17-yard score at the 8:51 mark before hooking up with Jaquay Mitchell for an 80-yard scoring strike with 5:14 remaining. Ameen Stevens added a 1-yard TD run on the final play of the period to put the Bears up 21-7.
Mars Hill scored two TDs in the second quarter and held the Bears to just one score as L-R led 28-21 at halftime, but the visitors outscored the Lions 28-7 in the second half. Dareke Young caught a 43-yard TD pass from Willingham less than two minutes into the third quarter, while Jace Jordan registered TD runs of 5 and 12 yards in the second half with a 3-yard TD jaunt from Stevens sandwiched in between.
Backup quarterback Collin Sneed accounted for all four of Mars Hill’s TDs. Starting for Jimmy Urzua who was a late scratch due to a knee injury, Sneed completed 25 of 43 passes for 345 yards and three TDs to go with 14 carries for 42 yards and a score. Craig Rucker was the recipient of 10 of his passes, totaling 161 yards and two TDs on the afternoon.
Sneed was picked off three times, however, with L-R safety Eric Jackson notching all three interceptions. The junior safety also had a team-high 10 total tackles (3 solo).
The Bears’ Willingham completed 12 of 20 passes for 277 yards and three TDs, while Jordan finished with 15 carries for 159 yards and a pair of scores. Young was L-R’s leading receiver with five catches for 108 yards and a TD.
L-R returns home next Saturday to face UVa-Wise on homecoming weekend. Kickoff for the Bears’ third home game of the season is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.
