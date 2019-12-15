ANDERSON, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team outscored Anderson in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a double-digit halftime deficit during Saturday afternoon’s 87-79 loss to the Trojans at the Abney Center. The defeat was the third straight for the Bears, who are now 4-4 overall and 0-3 in South Atlantic Conference play.
Anderson (5-4, 2-3 SAC) shot a sizzling 61 percent in the first half, with an 18-0 run turning things in the Trojans’ favor after they fell behind 13-8 early. The hosts’ Quin Nottingham scored a career-high 36 points on 15-of-23 shooting, while teammate Shawn Bernard nearly recorded a triple-double with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
L-R finished 7 of 26 from 3-point range, converting at a 26.9% clip. However, the Bears only turned the ball over nine times, their lowest mark of the season. They got 21 points and seven boards from R.J. Gunn, 14 points from Darius Simmons and 13 points from Mason Hawks.
The Bears have dropped four in a row to Anderson and are 2-8 at the Abney Center since 2010. They are 0-3 in conference play for the first time since the 2011-12 season as they prepare for a trip to seventh-ranked Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Anderson 71, Lenoir-Rhyne 48
The Bears returned to action after a 10-day break, but were no match for 15th-ranked Anderson on the road Saturday afternoon. Alexy Mollenhauer led the Trojans with 25 points as they moved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in SAC competition.
L-R (2-7, 0-4 SAC) only made 17 of 60 (28.3%) field goals in the contest, while Anderson shot 25 of 57 (43.7%) from the floor. The Trojans made 8 of 17 shots from behind the arc, good for a percentage of 47.1.
Madeline Hardy paced the Bears with 17 points, while Ashley Woodroffe scored a career-high 12. The latter also had three rebounds and two steals for L-R, which forced 15 turnovers including 10 steals. In addition to Woodroffe, Addisen DeLucas, Laney Fox and Karlie Bearden each registered two steals for the visitors.
L-R visits Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
