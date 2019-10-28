GAFFNEY, S.C. — The seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne football team received its biggest scare of the season on Saturday. Despite trailing by 10 points late in the second quarter, the Bears grabbed their first lead of the contest in the third quarter and held on for a 28-20 win over Limestone to improve to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in South Atlantic Conference play.
Limestone (2-6, 1-4 SAC) took the lead just 44 seconds in when DJ Phillips found Juwan Scott for a 57-yard touchdown pass, but L-R answered with a scoring drive of its own that was capped by Jaquay Mitchell’s 3-yard TD run five minutes and 14 plays later.
Phillips connected with Scott again 10 seconds into the second quarter, this time from 49 yards out, to make it 14-7. The Saints’ Thomas Cook added a 39-yard field goal later in the period to push the hosts’ lead to 17-7, but the Bears cut the deficit to three at the half thanks to Grayson Willingham’s 18-yard scoring strike to Drake Starks with 1:29 left until the intermission.
L-R took a 21-17 lead at the 9:39 mark of the third quarter when Willingham broke the program’s all-time record for passing TDs with a 37-yard connection to Ryan Carter. The TD strike was the 41st of Willingham’s collegiate career, breaking the mark previously set by Brian Bryson in 1987.
Willingham wasn’t done, as he also found Dareke Young for a 41-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter to extend the Bears’ lead to 28-17. Limestone’s Cook nailed a 29-yard field goal with 6:23 remaining, but that was as close as the Saints would get as L-R escaped with an eight-point victory.
In all, Willingham had 211 yards and three TDs on 12-of-23 passing, while Young had seven receptions for a career-high 120 yards. Mitchell added 19 carries for 149 yards and a score to go with two catches for 23 yards for the visitors.
Limestone’s Phillips passed for 244 yards and a pair of TDs, while Scott had six catches for 154 yards and Jerko’ya Patton finished with 147 yards on 12 carries. Patton became the first individual to run for more than 100 yards against the Bears since the last game of the 2017 season, a span of 21 contests.
The Bears’ defense still made some big plays, with Jaquan Artis registering 10 tackles including three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. Dan Louba also had two sacks, while Sherrod Williams recorded an interception. L-R had a season-high six sacks as a team.
L-R now turns its attention to next Saturday’s home game against 12th-ranked Wingate (8-0, 5-0), which will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium, with the winner clinching at least a share of the SAC championship.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Anderson 0: The 13th-ranked Bears played in a driving rain but came away with a hard-fought victory over Anderson on Saturday in Hickory. Thanks to its win and a tie between Catawba and Carson-Newman, L-R (12-2, 7-2 SAC) moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings.
Aqsa Mushtag scored the game’s lone goal from 25 yards out in the 59th minute, while goalkeeper Charlotte Warner had five saves for the Bears. L-R outshot Anderson 28-9, including a 16-5 edge in shots on goal.
The Bears visit nonconference North Greenville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Anderson 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Trojans blanked the Bears on Saturday in Hickory, getting a goal from Henry Ward in the 78th minute to defeat L-R by the slimmest of margins. Only two shots were taken in the opening half, one by each team.
L-R (7-7-1, 4-4-1 SAC) missed an opportunity in the second half with Victor Cascon’s penalty shot was saved by Anderson (9-4-1, 4-3-1) goalkeeper Gal Elysahiv, who made eight second-half saves to keep the Bears off the board.
Alexander Langer had two saves in goal for the Bears, who have lost eight straight to Anderson since 2014 but will look to get back on track when they visit nonconference Lander on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tusculum 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 2: The Bears won the opening set 25-18, but lost the next two sets by identical 25-21 scores before forcing a fifth set with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set. However, the Pioneers won the deciding set by a 16-14 final to snap L-R’s three-game winning streak on Saturday in Hickory.
Emiah Burrowes led the Pioneers (11-10, 9-7 SAC) with a match-high 22 kills, while Gabby Gray added 17 for the visitors. Meanwhile, Taylor Prall led L-R (14-9, 9-6) with 19 kills and 12 digs for her ninth double-double of the season, and she also registered a season-high five aces.
L-R returns to action when it hosts Carson-Newman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
