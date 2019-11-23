HICKORY — Last season, Lenoir-Rhyne defensive end Jaquan Artis was one of the top players in the South Atlantic Conference. However, when the 2018 all-conference team was announced, his name was not on the list.
The senior made sure that wouldn’t happen again this year, recording a league-best 12 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss to go with a team-high 65 tackles and 36 solo stops. When the All-SAC list was released earlier this week, the Kinston native’s name was included as the conference’s defensive player of the year.
“It just means a lot,” said Artis, who told second-year head coach Drew Cronic at the beginning of the season that two of his goals were to be named the SAC defensive player of the year and lead the league in sacks. “… I’ve just been really locked in ever since (the meeting with Cronic) just trying to make my way to those goals and just paying attention to the little details. Doing that helped me to be successful on the field.”
Artis’ development as a player has coincided with his growth as a person, which has corresponded with an uptick in the football program as a whole. L-R went 3-8 during his freshman season in 2016 and 3-7 in 2017 before finishing 12-2 a year ago and posting an 11-0 regular-season record this fall.
“Teammates and the coaching staff really changed everything in the whole culture,” said Artis. “You could just see all the teammates starting to love each other and everybody’s just bought in to what we want to do. The coaching staff did an excellent job of that by helping all of us get a connection with each other, doing community service and things of that nature, and it’s just all been good.”
The Bears’ defense includes several upperclassmen that have played together for multiple seasons. Artis has enjoyed building relationships with his defensive teammates, who include All-SAC first team members Kyle Dugger, Dan Louba and Clayton Horn and second teamers Amari Houston and Eric Jackson.
“It’s special playing with these guys because we all kind of came in together from the losing season and a winning season, so we got to see both sides of it,” said Artis. “So just keeping the same group of guys and seeing how much of a change that we’ve went through, it’s just been special. We didn’t change anything, just the way that we handled things and attention to detail.”
According to Artis, senior safety Dugger has been one of the team’s biggest leaders. Despite missing the final four regular-season games due to injury, Dugger filled two spots on the All-SAC first team: return specialist and defensive back. Additionally, all 32 NFL teams have been through Hickory to see the Division II standout in action.
“Kyle Dugger, he’s one of those guys, he’s a captain and he leads on and off the field,” said Artis. “For him and the great player that he is, a lot of our players just look up to him. And he doesn’t just lead by himself, he brings a group of guys with him. … He’s a great guy.”
Facing the Bears’ offense in practice has also been beneficial to the defense. Quarterback Grayson Willingham, offensive lineman Jason Poe and tight end Drake Starks were All-SAC first team members, while running backs Jaquay Mitchell and Ameen Stevens and offensive lineman Ronnie Clifton received second team recognition.
“Our offense is a unique offense. They do a couple things to try to confuse the defense and things like that, so going up against an offense like that is a challenge because you kind of know what they’re gonna do, but you’ve got to see if you can stop it,” said Artis. “Going up against those guys has toughened our defense, it’s making our defense better. It’s just like iron sharpens iron.”
Artis relishes playing in front of the home crowd at Moretz Stadium. L-R has gone 13-0 at home over the past two seasons, which is a major reason why the sixth-ranked Bears have won back-to-back SAC titles.
“It’s a big advantage. We’ve got a great atmosphere at L-R, we’ve got a great fan base,” said Artis. “And just for us to play at home, I know our fans are very excited and I know they’re gonna be up and roaring in Moretz Stadium. So just playing in front of them, it’s a great feeling.”
The second-seeded Bears will be at home again today for an NCAA DII first-round playoff game against seventh-seeded Miles College, which has won two straight Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
“I’ve been watching film. They’re big up front,” said Artis. “They’re a great, physical team, and I’m looking forward to it. … Facing this good opponent, it’s just gonna challenge our defense and give us a chance to show that we’re the number one team in the nation, so it’s gonna be good.”
Artis has worn two wristbands all season, with one including the phrases “Realize your potential” and “FOCUS” and the other reading “Work hard, dream big.” As far as his future gridiron dreams, he’s hoping to play somewhere professionally, wherever that may be.
“That’s the plan. I hope somebody’s watching and I always play like somebody’s watching, so I always give 110 percent effort,” said Artis. “I just hope somebody’s out there and give me a chance. I’m willing to run to it.”
Artis has been playing football since he was about 6 years old, with his parents introducing him to the sport. His favorite thing about playing football is getting “to release pain and feelings.”
“If you have a bunch of feelings just balled up inside of you, you get to release that on somebody else,” he added. “It feels good to hit somebody, so I love the sport.”
Now it’s time to see how many feelings Artis decides to release against Miles — and hopefully, several more playoff opponents.
Note: Artis has also been named one of eight finalists for the Gene Upshaw Award, which is given to the best lineman, offensive or defensive, in DII football. The national round of voting begins on Monday and closes on Dec. 1, with the winner to be announced on Dec. 4. The award recipient will receive an invitation to participate in front of professional scouts and coaches at the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 18 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
