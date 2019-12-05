Lenoir-Rhyne senior defensive Jaquan Artis has been named a finalist for the 2019 Harlon Hill Award. Artis becomes just the second Bear to be up for the most prestigious individual award in Division II and the first since Leonard Davis was named a finalist in 1994. Artis is the only defensive player selected as a finalist.
Artis was named an American Football Coaches Association Second-Team All-American Tuesday and also has been tabbed the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Gene Upshaw award. Artis’ 14.5 sacks currently ranks first in all of Division II and his 23 tackles for loss ranks fourth. Artis anchors a defense that ranks seventh in the nation in scoring defense (15.5) and eighth in rushing defense (81.3) and is 13-0 for the first time in team history.
Artis has the Bears in the NCAA quarterfinals for the second straight year and is one of eight finalists for the award.
The sports information directors at the 167 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The winner of the 2019 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 20, and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 9, 2020.
The sports information directors at their respective schools nominate candidates. The SIDs in those Super Regions vote for their top five candidates. The winner is then determined in a nation-wide vote of the Division II sports information directors.
The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill — the former University of North Alabama standout — who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.
HARLON HILL FINALISTS
Super Region 1: Notre Dame College RB Jaleel McLaughlin and Slippery Rock QB Chance Stewart
Super Region 2: Lenoir-Rhyne DE Jaquan Artis and Valdosta State QB Rogan Wells
Super Region 3: Central Missouri QB Brook Bolles and Harding RB Cole Chancey
Super Region 4: Minnesota State RB Nate Gunn and Tarleton State WR Zimari Manning
