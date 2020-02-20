Karlie Bearden had a career-high 24 points on 12-of-15 shooting to lead the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team to an 86-70 win over UVa-Wise on Wednesday at Shuford Gymnasium. The squads came into the night tied for eighth place in the South Atlantic Conference standings, but the Bears moved ahead of the Cavaliers by completing the season sweep.
L-R (10-15, 8-11 SAC) shot a season-high 56.7% from the field, marking only the second time the Bears have shot at least 50% this season. Ten different players scored for L-R, with Kennedy Weigt joining Bearden in double figures with 10 points and Kiara Moore pulling down a team-best 10 rebounds to go with six points off the bench.
The Bears’ bench outscored UVa-Wise (11-14, 7-12) 31-9 and held the Cavs to 45% from the field. Nia Vanzant finished with 17 points for the visitors, who also received 15 from Ada Stanley and 12 from Kalee Johnson.
L-R visits Newberry on Saturday at 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 80, UVa-Wise 68
R.J. Gunn notched his third career double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Bears handed the Cavaliers their 14th consecutive loss. Gunn made 9 of 14 shots and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range in L-R’s 12-point victory.
Mason Hawks and Cooper Fowler added 13 points apiece for the Bears (13-11, 9-10 SAC), who also got 11 from Darius Simmons. L-R knocked down 13 triples in the contest, marking the 11th time this season the Bears have made at least 10.
Only eight players saw playing time for the Cavs (5-18, 1-18), who were led by Cameron Whiteside’s 26 points and 13 boards. Eric Okenchi was also in double figures for UVa-Wise with 15 points.
The Bears travel to Newberry on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.