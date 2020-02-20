Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH THIS EVENING... .MOISTURE RETURNING FROM THE SOUTH INTO AN INCREASINGLY COLD AIRMASS WILL PRODUCE ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA FROM LATE AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EVENING. THE PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN AS RAIN, OR AS A MIX OF SLEET, RAIN, AND SNOW IN MANY AREAS, BUT SHOULD STEADILY TRANSITION TO SNOW THROUGHOUT THE DAY, BEFORE TAPERING OFF BY MIDNIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO THREE INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. GENERALLY A TRACE TO UP TO TWO INCHES ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE PIEDMONT. * WHERE...THE MOUNTAINS OF THE CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA, ALONG WITH THE ENTIRE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT, AND THE NORTHERN UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...ROADS WILL INITIALLY BE WARM AND WET, BUT WITH SLIPPERY CONDITIONS DEVELOPING AS TEMPERATURES FALL THROUGH THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WIDESPREAD BLACK ICE WILL LIKELY DEVELOP TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE TEENS AND 20S BEHIND THE STORM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PLEASE REPORT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY CALLING THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOLL FREE AT...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. LEAVE A MESSAGE WITH YOUR OBSERVATION AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. YOU CAN ALSO POST YOUR REPORT TO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE SPARTANBURG FACEBOOK OR TWEET YOUR REPORT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. ADDITIONAL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GSP. &&