GREENSBORO — The University Christian High School swim teams turned in historic performances last Monday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Competing in North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III (1A/2A combined), the Barracudas’ girls team dominated the competition to win the NCISAA state title by a 70-point margin. Meanwhile the Barracudas’ boys squad finished in seventh place, the highest finish in school history.
University Christian won six of the 11 events on the girls’ program. Emma Edwards captured victories in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle, while Rachel Little won the 100-yard breaststroke and Zoe Coburn won the 200-yard freestyle.
Team-wise, the aforementioned trio along with Sarah Kelty won the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Others earning points at the state meet were Margaret Johnson, Virginia Young, Kate Foster, Raegan Priola and Kennedy Behmer.
The University Christian girls finished with 262 points, followed by Epiphany School (192), the O’Neal School (185), Trinity Academy of Raleigh (153) and Christ Covenant School (152) in second through fifth, respectively.
On the boys’ side, the Barracudas were paced by freshman Sean Kelty, who won the 100-yard breaststroke and finished second in the 200-yard individual medley. Other swimmers earning points were Jackson Behmer, Zack Johnson, Henry Winfield, Baylor Texer, Phillip Wilson and Benton Blair.
“The team’s performance in Greensboro was the capstone of an outstanding season that included wins at the Catawba County High School meet and Foothills Athletic Conference Championships,” University Christian coach Meaghan Texer said. “We’re already looking forward to more Barracuda dominance in the pool next year.”
The state championship by the University Christian girls is the school’s first in swimming and the fourth overall along with the boys golf team, which won NCISAA titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
