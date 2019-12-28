CATAWBA — The Bandys girls basketball team started the 17th annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash with a dominant victory over Stuart Cramer. The Trojans won every quarter en route to a 70-31 win at Bandys High School.
Macy Rummage led the way for Bandys (6-2) with a game-high 21 points, while Toni Laney and Olivia Little scored 11 apiece. Laci Paul and Logan Dutka each added nine points for the Trojans.
Stuart Cramer (2-8) was paced by 19 points from Reece Wolfe.
Bandys advanced to face West Lincoln in the championship semifinals on Friday, while the Storm battled Highland Tech in the consolation semifinals. The other championship semifinal saw East Gaston and Forestview face off, with the other consolation semifinal contest pitting North Lincoln against Lincolnton.
BOYS
Stuart Cramer 61, Bandys 59
Despite winning the final three quarters, the Trojans couldn’t overcome an early deficit against the Storm in the opening round of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Thursday at Bandys High School. Bandys trailed 15-4 after the first quarter before outscoring Stuart Cramer 19-18 in the second, 17-16 in the third and 19-12 in the fourth.
Zack Wright had 15 points to lead the Trojans (3-5), with Spencer Ledford adding 12 and Brendan Harris scoring 11. Nate Ervin chipped in eight points for Bandys.
Stuart Cramer (5-5) received a game-high 24 points from Will Kelly, while Brenton Elliott had 15 and Derek Bradley finished with 10.
The Storm moved on to Friday’s championship semifinals, where they met Highland Tech. Meanwhile, Bandys did battle with West Lincoln in the consolation semifinals. Friday’s remaining matchups included North Lincoln-Forestview in the championship semifinals and East Gaston-Lincolnton in the consolation semifinals.
