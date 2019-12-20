CATAWBA — Pairings have been announced for the 17th annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash basketball tournament, which will be held Dec. 26-28 at Bandys High School in Catawba and Mill Creek Middle School in Claremont. The tournament will feature host Bandys, three teams from Lincoln County and four squads from Gaston County.
The tournament tips off on Dec. 26 with a pair of 4 p.m. matchups in the girls’ bracket. North Lincoln faces East Gaston at Bandys, while Forestview takes on Lincolnton at Mill Creek. In other first-round action in the girls tournament, the Trojans face Stuart Cramer at Bandys and Highland Tech takes on West Lincoln at Mill Creek, with both contests slated for 7 p.m. start times.
In boys’ action, North Lincoln-East Gaston (5:30 p.m.) and Bandys-Stuart Cramer (8:30 p.m.) are the first-round matchups that will take place at Bandys. Meanwhile, Forestview-Lincolnton (5:30 p.m.) and Highland Tech-West Lincoln (8:30 p.m.) will be held at Mill Creek.
Action continues with the semifinals on Dec. 27 and the championship round on Dec. 28. Every team will play three games in either the championship bracket or the consolation bracket.
Here is a glance at the brackets for this year’s event:
GIRLS BRACKET
Thursday, Dec. 26
Game 1: North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, 4 p.m. at Bandys High
Game 2: Forestview vs. Lincolnton, 4 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Game 3: Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, 7 p.m. at Bandys High
Game 4: Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, 7 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Friday, Dec. 27
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. at Bandys High
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. at Bandys High
Saturday, Dec. 28
Seventh-place game, 3 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Fifth-place game, 4 p.m. at Bandys High
Third-place game, 6 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Championship game, 7 p.m. at Bandys High
BOYS BRACKET
Thursday, Dec. 26
Game 1: North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, 5:30 p.m. at Bandys High
Game 2: Forestview vs. Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Game 3: Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, 8:30 p.m. at Bandys High
Game 4: Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, 8:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Friday, Dec. 27
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m. at Bandys High
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. at Bandys High
Saturday, Dec. 28
Seventh-place game, 4:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Fifth-place game, 5:30 p.m. at Bandys High
Third-place game, 7:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle
Championship game, 8:30 p.m. at Bandys High.
