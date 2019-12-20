Peoples Bank Holiday Classic

CATAWBA — Pairings have been announced for the 17th annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash basketball tournament, which will be held Dec. 26-28 at Bandys High School in Catawba and Mill Creek Middle School in Claremont. The tournament will feature host Bandys, three teams from Lincoln County and four squads from Gaston County.

The tournament tips off on Dec. 26 with a pair of 4 p.m. matchups in the girls’ bracket. North Lincoln faces East Gaston at Bandys, while Forestview takes on Lincolnton at Mill Creek. In other first-round action in the girls tournament, the Trojans face Stuart Cramer at Bandys and Highland Tech takes on West Lincoln at Mill Creek, with both contests slated for 7 p.m. start times.

In boys’ action, North Lincoln-East Gaston (5:30 p.m.) and Bandys-Stuart Cramer (8:30 p.m.) are the first-round matchups that will take place at Bandys. Meanwhile, Forestview-Lincolnton (5:30 p.m.) and Highland Tech-West Lincoln (8:30 p.m.) will be held at Mill Creek.

Action continues with the semifinals on Dec. 27 and the championship round on Dec. 28. Every team will play three games in either the championship bracket or the consolation bracket.

Here is a glance at the brackets for this year’s event:

GIRLS BRACKET

Thursday, Dec. 26

Game 1: North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, 4 p.m. at Bandys High

Game 2: Forestview vs. Lincolnton, 4 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Game 3: Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, 7 p.m. at Bandys High

Game 4: Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, 7 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Friday, Dec. 27

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. at Bandys High

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. at Bandys High

Saturday, Dec. 28

Seventh-place game, 3 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Fifth-place game, 4 p.m. at Bandys High

Third-place game, 6 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Championship game, 7 p.m. at Bandys High

BOYS BRACKET

Thursday, Dec. 26

Game 1: North Lincoln vs. East Gaston, 5:30 p.m. at Bandys High

Game 2: Forestview vs. Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Game 3: Bandys vs. Stuart Cramer, 8:30 p.m. at Bandys High

Game 4: Highland Tech vs. West Lincoln, 8:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Friday, Dec. 27

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m. at Bandys High

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. at Bandys High

Saturday, Dec. 28

Seventh-place game, 4:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Fifth-place game, 5:30 p.m. at Bandys High

Third-place game, 7:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Middle

Championship game, 8:30 p.m. at Bandys High.

