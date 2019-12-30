Bandys poses for a team photo after defeating East Gaston in the championship round of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash Saturday in Catawba. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Whitney Drummond, Macy Rummage, Caroline McIntosh and Hope Clements. On the back row are head coach Nicki Sigmon, Cailyn Huggins, Olivia Little, Logan Dutka, Laci Paul, Toni Laney, Bailey Reynolds and assistant coach Leslie McIntosh.