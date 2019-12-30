CATAWBA — The Bandys girls basketball team capped an impressive performance in the 17th annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash with a 51-46 win over East Gaston in the championship game on Saturday at Bandys High School. The Trojans received 16 points from Logan Dutka and 11 apiece from Macy Rummage and Toni Laney.
Caroline McIntosh (6 points), Laci Paul (5) and Olivia Little (2) also scored for Bandys, which moved to 8-2 following its fifth straight victory and its third win in as many nights. The Trojans trailed 19-16 at halftime before rallying to tie things at 31-all entering the fourth quarter.
The Warriors (7-6) were led by a game-high 26 points from Aneas Price and 10 from Makayla Boyd. Fatima Smith and Alyssa Wike added three points each, while Allie Grice and Heather Longnecker finished with two apiece.
Bandys sophomore Rummage was named tournament MVP, while teammates Dutka and Paul also earned all-tournament honors.
BOYS
Bandys 65, Lincolnton 61
The Trojans topped the Wolves in the fifth-place game of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Saturday at Mill Creek Middle School. Bandys was down 20-17 after the first quarter, but outscored Lincolnton 21-11 in the second and 14-12 in the third before holding on late.
The Trojans evened their overall record at 5-5, while Lincolnton fell to 3-6.
