Bandys football coach Tom Eanes looks on from the sideline in this file photo from last fall. After two seasons as the Trojans' head coach, Eanes is leaving to take the head coaching job at Pender High School in Burgaw, where he previously coached from 2004-10.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

CATAWBA — After two seasons as the head football coach at Bandys, Tom Eanes is leaving to return to a familiar place.

In a Thursday afternoon press release, school officials announced that Eanes has resigned from his teaching/coaching position effective March 13 to fill the same spots at Pender High School in Burgaw. Eanes previously coached the Patriots from 2004-10, posting a 58-37 record and a state championship appearance in 2010.

Following stints at Eugene Ashley and Patton, Eanes accepted the Trojans’ head coaching job in 2018. He led Bandys to a 12-2 record and a South Fork 2A Conference title in his first season before the Trojans slipped to 5-7 in 2019, although they still qualified for the state playoffs.

Pender went 2-9 this past fall and hasn’t had a winning season since Eanes’ departure. The Patriots’ most recent coach, Tim Smith, resigned in December after compiling a 7-27 record in three seasons.

Eanes is 165-195-1 in 31 seasons as a head football coach. He graduated from Davie County High in Mocksville and played collegiately for Elon before earning his master’s degree from Appalachian State. His first head coaching job came in 1986 at East Lincolon.

