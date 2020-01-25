CATAWBA — The Bandys boys basketball season got off to a fast start in the second half of the South Fork 2A Conference schedule both literally and figuratively. The Trojans broke out their track shoes and sprinted to a 65-47 win over Maiden on Friday night.
The win breaks a three-game losing skid for Bandys, now 7-11 overall and 2-6 in league play, and provides a bit of revenge for an earlier 59-45 loss at Maiden. The Blue Devils, 6-12 and 2-6, have now lost seven consecutive games.
“We needed this win in the worst way,” admitted Bandys coach Matt Oaks. “We had a tough first half of conference. We lost a couple of close games and had some bad games. We really needed this win. They (Maiden) put a hurtin’ on us over there at their place. They’re a good team and it was good to get a win at home.”
The first quarter was a tug-of-war between Maiden’s inside game led by big Dru McCullough and the Bandys’ running game quarterbacked by point guard Quenten Maddox.
There were four ties and a lead change in the opening stanza that ended with the Trojans in front, 14-11, thanks to a 7-2 run to end the quarter.
Maiden came fighting back and retook the lead in the second quarter thanks to a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Iziah Morgan and a free throw by Brennan James. Baskets by Bandys’ Jackson Harwell and Nate Ervin restored the Trojans’ three-point cushion at 20-17, only to have the Blue Devils’ Jalen Robinson retie the scoreboard knot with another triple, this one from the left corner.
At that point the Trojans took off on a 12-0 run. Zackery Wright, Brendon Harrill and Parker Styborski each scored two baskets as Bandys raced out to a 32-20 lead with just under two minutes remaining before intermission.
Maiden regrouped to cut its deficit to single digits at 34-25 by the break, but the Blue Devils would never lead again.
The Trojans opened the second half with two fast-break baskets, the second one a ferocious dunk by Spencer Ledford, and led by double digits the rest of the quarter. Maiden did get within eight midway through the final period, but Maddox scored his first field goal of the night, a trey from the right wing, and Bandys maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
Unofficially, Bandys scored 15 fast-break points in the game with Chris Culliver throwing down another fourth-quarter breakaway dunk.
“Quenten had a great game tonight. Early on in transition he made a lot of good decisions and everyone else ran the floor around him,” Oaks said. “I’m very proud of how we ran the floor. He made good decisions in transition and he made crucial free throws and a big three for us in the fourth quarter. Quenten had a very big game for us tonight.”
Another key for the Trojans was slowing down McCullough and the Blue Devils’ post game. Although McCullough led Maiden with 17 points, he only had two field goals in the second half and five for the game. He was also the only Maiden player to reach double figures.
“McCullough killed us last time. He’s tough to handle down there on the blocks,” Oaks said. “Collectively a couple of our guys did a really good job keeping their hands up.”
The other factor was the energy the Trojans’ bench brigade provided.
“We’ve got some guys that come off the bench that are key contributors,” Oaks said. “They came through tonight.”
Ervin set the standard for Bandys in the scoring column with 12 points and joining him in double figures were Ledford with 11 and Maddox with 10. All of Maddox’s points came in the final quarter. Three other Trojans each had eight points.
Bandys travels to Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Maiden hosts West Lincoln.
GIRLS
Bandys 61, Maiden 41
The Trojans scored a 20-point win over Maiden in Friday’s early game. That coupled with an earlier 18-point decision over the Blue Devils gives Bandys a season sweep in the series.
After Logan Dutka staked Bandys to a quick 3-0 lead with a rainbow trey from the corner, Maggie Andrews answered for Maiden with an old-fashioned three-point play to even things up.
Although that was the lone tie of the game, Bandys struggled to convert in the paint against a rugged Maiden defensive effort. The Trojans led 18-11 after one quarter, but that lead was cut to 21-17 after Maiden outscored its hosts 6-3 in a low-scoring second period.
“We were not good from the paint. We would have been up by 20 had we made those shots,” said Bandys coach Nicki Sigmon. “We came out a little flat, but they turned it around in the second half.”
Six quick points opened the Bandys lead up to 10 early in the third quarter. But Maiden refused to wilt and clawed back to get within eight, 37-29, with a quarter to play.
Bandys used the 3-ball, two by Dutka early in the fourth quarter, and the foul line to pull away. Dutka finished the night with five triples and 19 points. The Trojans went 16 of 19 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and were 30 of 43 for the game.
Bandys put three players in double figures led by Dutka’s 19 points. Macy Rummage had 15 points and Laci Paul had 12 on a night the Trojans were very unselfish.
“That’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve seen a lot of zone lately,” Sigmon said, noting they had stressed ball movement and working the ball inside out. “They executed that well tonight.”
Cree Bass had two treys and 14 points to lead Maiden and Andrews had 10.
Bandys remains tied for second in the South Fork 2A with a record of 13-4 overall and 6-2 in league play. Bandys is 7-11 and 4-4.
Both teams will play next on Tuesday. The Trojans will take a short trip to Newton-Conover, while the Blue Devils will host West Lincoln.
GIRLS
Maiden: 11 06 12 12 — 41
Bandys 18 03 16 24 — 61
Maiden — Cree Bass 14, Maggie Andrews 10, Marley Mingus 6, Maggie Sigmon 5, Nadia Glover 3, Alyssa Keener 3.
Bandys — Logan Dutka 19, Macy Rummage 15, Laci Paul 12, Toni Laney 7, Caroline McIntosh 4, Cailyn Huggins 2, Olivia Little 2.
BOYS
Maiden: 11 14 11 11 — 47
Bandys: 14 20 13 18 — 65
Maiden — Dru McCullough 17, Iziah Morgan 8, Jalen Robinson 7, Reilly Copeland 7, Micah Haynes 3, Brennan James 3, Dylan Abernathy 2.
Bandys — Nate Ervin 12, Spencer Ledford 11, Quenten Maddox 10, Chris Culliver 8, Brendon Harrill 8, Parker Styborski 8, Zackery Wright 6, Jackson Harwell 2.
