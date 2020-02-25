CATAWBA — Bandys didn’t have to look far to find its next head football coach, as defensive coordinator Jason Barnes has been hired to fill the position according to a Monday night press release.
Barnes, a 1997 Bandys graduate who played football for the Trojans before continuing his playing career as a linebacker at Winston-Salem State University, replaces Tom Eanes. Eanes resigned after two years at Bandys and accepted a head coaching job at Pender High School in Burgaw, where he previously spent seven seasons.
Barnes has taught physical education and coached football, track and field and other sports for the last 20 years. He has been on the Trojans’ football staff since 2014, helping lead Bandys to four state playoff appearances.
Bandys went 12-2 in Eanes’ first year at the helm before sliding to 5-7 last season. The Trojans qualified for the state playoffs both years.
Barnes is the seventh head football coach at Bandys since 1964.
