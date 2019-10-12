How a fire that consumed 40 tents at the Balls Creek Campground on Sept. 29 started remains a mystery.
And it may be weeks before people connected to the religious site have any answers.
During an investigation at the campground, police uncovered evidence that led them to believe the fire was set intentionally, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Sheriff Don Brown said this week that high school students interviewed so far were deemed to have no involvement.
Police questioned several Bandys and Maiden high school students after the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office received information that the fire may have been intentionally set in retaliation for an incident that occurred at a football game between the two schools on the Friday before the fire, according to a previous Record article.
As of Thursday, Anjanette Grube, public information director of SBI, said there are no updates in the investigation.
Grube said that the investigation could take weeks or months to complete.
Debris from the fire was sent for testing and results will likely take weeks to come back, according to a previous Record article.
The cause of the fire may still be a mystery but the cleanup is ongoing, with many of the campground sites cleared of fire debris.
Lisa Abernethy, owner of tent number nine, was at the campground Thursday afternoon with her husband, Robert, cleaning off their tent site in preparation to rebuild.
Lisa Abernethy said it was a sad event but to watch people come together and help one another has been a blessing.
Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
