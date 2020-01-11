CLAREMONT — For the first time since the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, the Bunker Hill girls basketball team has posted double-digit wins in back-to-back years. The Bears reached that mark with a 57-26 triumph over West Caldwell on Friday night.
The victory was also Bunker Hill’s first conference home win of the season, as the Bears’ previous two wins in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play came at Draughn on Dec. 13 and at West Iredell on Jan. 3. With his team now sitting at 10-5 overall and 3-2 in league play, head coach Lee Swanson knows there’s no margin for error if Bunker Hill hopes to contend for a conference title.
For now, all Swanson is worried about is making sure the Bears are well prepared for their upcoming contest, which comes Friday at Hibriten.
“I’ll be honest, we’re not gonna run from it, we’ve got two losses (in conference) and obviously if we want to have a chance to be conference champions we’re probably gonna have to run the table,” said Swanson. “We do that one game at a time, and we want to be champions, but honestly what I really want to do is have a great practice Monday.”
West Caldwell (0-6, 0-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A) took its first and only lead of the night on a layup from Jaleah Battle that made it 2-0. However, Faith Isenhour answered with two straight baskets and Bunker Hill was off and running from there. The Bears ended the opening quarter on a 17-1 run as six different players scored en route to a 17-3 advantage after one.
The Warriors again scored first in the second period as Battle converted a pair of free throws 36 seconds in. The next five points went to Bunker Hill on a right-wing 3-pointer from Madison Stotts and a left-wing jumper from Addie Wray, but Battle responded with a three-point play before a foul shot from Alyssa McMasters brought the visitors to within 13 at 22-9. Nevertheless, another 5-0 spurt allowed the Bears to enter halftime with a 27-9 lead.
Balanced scoring continued to be key for the hosts in the second half, as they built a 41-15 lead after three quarters before winning by a final margin of 31. Ten Bears scored in the contest, led by 16 points from Stotts and 10 from Isenhour. Wray added nine points, while DaLesha Linebarger, Bailee Hamlett and Olivia Ellis finished with five apiece.
“It’s tough as a coach because you’ve got so many kids you like. I’ve got a team full of good kids,” said Swanson. “I know some coaches say that but it’s really true for us, and when those kids don’t get in and they come to practice every day it’s tough, but it’s nice to see those girls have some success and get some minutes. It gives you a chance to look at them too.”
West Caldwell was paced by 16 points from Battle, with Cambria Crisp scoring four. The loss was the 14th straight for the Warriors dating back to last season.
“I thought we played really well,” said Swanson. “I thought defensively we were pretty dang good, we gave up two buckets (field goals) the whole first half. Fouled probably a little too much, but that’s OK.
“We were not good defensively Tuesday (in a 65-53 home loss to Patton), that’s my fault and we got better Wednesday and Thursday in practice,” he added. “This is the standard we want to be, so we’ve got to continue to play this hard.”
West Caldwell visits West Iredell on Tuesday.
BOYS
West Caldwell 72, Bunker Hill 45
Despite a slow start, the Warriors kept their perfect record intact with a convincing win over the Bears. In doing so, West Caldwell moved to 13-0 overall and 4-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference ahead of Tuesday’s road game at West Iredell.
“Defensively, I thought we flew around a little bit more (after the first quarter) and we were able to get out in transition a little better,” West Caldwell head coach Billy Anderson said. “That’s kind of what we do, and we didn’t do that at all in the first quarter. We did a little better job of running around after that.
“We’re small and scrappy, so we’ve got to get out and run and push it,” he continued. “… But we still never really got it clicking all night.”
The game was tied at 9-all entering the second quarter following a back-and-forth first frame. After Bunker Hill’s Clayson Chapman and West Caldwell’s Anthony Isbell exchanged layups to get things started, a layup from Kaden Robinson and a left-wing 3 from Ethan Hildebran gave the Bears (2-13, 0-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A) an early 7-2 lead. The Warriors countered with a 7-2 run of their own, though, to knot the score at the end of the opening period.
West Caldwell also scored the first nine points of the second quarter as Isbell sandwiched a pair of layups around a triple before two free throws from Javon Elleby helped the Warriors double up the Bears at 18-9. By the end of the half, the visitors had extended their lead to 35-18 behind 15 points from Isbell, who had at one point outscored Bunker Hill by himself.
The Bears were able to shave two points off the Warriors’ advantage by the end of the third quarter, but West Caldwell found its footing again in the final period. Leading 47-32 heading into the fourth, the Warriors scored 25 points in the quarter including four 3s as they cruised to their 11th double-digit victory of the season.
“Ant’s (Isbell) done a good job of (getting others involved) all season,” said Anderson of Isbell, who led all scorers with 32 points. “He’s our senior leader, he’s our point guard, and he’s done a good job of knowing when to go and knowing when to kick it. He’s probably averaging about 20 points a game, but what he’s done best this year is he’s gotten in transition and been able to find other people.”
In addition to Isbell’s performance, West Caldwell’s Elleby and Jaiden Harper each finished with 10 points. Malek Patterson added nine points for the Warriors, who are averaging 70.3 points per game.
Bunker Hill’s leading scorer was Hildebran with 12 points, while Carson Sigmon added 11 off the bench. Chapman chipped in nine points for the Bears, who dropped their 10th straight heading into Friday’s road contest at Hibriten.
