CATAWBA — The Bandys girls basketball team put four players in double figures on its way to a 64-52 win over West Lincoln in the semifinals of the 17th annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Friday at Bandys High School. The Trojans jumped out to a 25-15 lead after the first quarter and were able to hold off the Rebels for their second victory in as many nights.
Logan Dutka had 17 points for Bandys (7-2), while Laci Paul scored 15, Macy Rummage finished with 12 and Toni Laney tallied 11.
West Lincoln (1-7) received a game-high 21 points from Chloe Norman, with Farrah Richardson adding 11 and Morgan Chapman chipping in 10.
The Trojans played East Gaston in the title game on Saturday, while the Rebels met Forestview in the third-place contest. North Lincoln and Stuart Cramer faced off in the fifth-place game, with Lincolnton and Highland Tech matching up to determine the seventh-place finisher.
Boys
Bandys 41,
West Lincoln 18
The Trojans bounced back from a first-round loss with a 23-point victory over the Rebels in the consolation semifinals of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Friday at Middle Creek Middle School. Bandys led 9-2 after the opening quarter, 28-7 at halftime and 32-10 through three quarters as it snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Trojans’ Spencer Ledford led all scorers with 12 points, while Chevy Short had six to lead West Lincoln (0-10), which has lost 55 straight games since a 50-47 home win over East Burke on Nov. 17, 2017.
Bandys (4-5) faced Lincolnton in the fifth-place game on Saturday, while Forestview and Stuart Cramer played in the championship game. North Lincoln-Highland Tech was the third-place game, with East Gaston and West Lincoln hooking up in the seventh-place contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.