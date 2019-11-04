Each year, McDonald’s recognizes the top 1 percent of its managers — roughly 365 managers globally — with the Ray Kroc Award.
Julie Chapman, general manager of the McDonald’s on Springs Road, made the cut.
On Wednesday, she walked into the restaurant to be greeted by a paper red carpet. She was also presented with a cake and a $2,500 check.
Chapman will be honored at a banquet in Orlando, Fla.
Chapman, a native of West Virginia who now lives in Maiden, has worked at McDonald’s restaurants since 1993. She’s been at the McDonald’s in Hickory since 2015.
In the time since she took over the Springs Road store, Chapman said, it has seen double-digit increases in sales and growth in number of customers.
The night before she found out about the award, Chapman said, she saw a Facebook memory reminding her of a post she made in 2013 about considering a different career.
Now, that thought doesn’t cross her mind.
“They say in McDonaldland, ‘There’s ketchup in your veins,’” Chapman said. “Well, I have grease in my veins. I don’t see myself anywhere else.”
On how she felt receiving the award:
Overwhelmed.
I had no idea until I pulled in and seen my husband’s car and I’m like, “OK, what’s up?”
Because they told me I needed to go to the other restaurant to help them clean up. I had no idea what they were up to.
On her management style:
I’m compassionate with the crew, and I have put a lot of time into my job.
When I go home, it’s not over.
I’m really engaged in the business. You could ask me on my day off, and I know what they’re doing here.
I’m real engaged with the community. I give donations to all the high schools. I work with day cares. We’re engaged totally in the community with our store.
With my crew … everybody does potluck on Friday.
The rest of the store does it once a month, but we do it every Friday for them and then I always do something for the night crew, too. Just to give them something different than the restaurant food.
I like keeping the crew morale up.
On the causes she has been involved with:
I’m really big into the breast cancer awareness thing just because it hit home with my family.
The Ronald McDonald House is a big thing with the restaurant, too. We went to Charlotte to the house down there and worked in there and did tours and stuff like that.
Just anything I can help with. I had a previous manager that was a recovering drug addict, so I would always help with her groups and stuff.
Just a little bit of everything.
On how her job helped her during her battle with breast cancer:
I was diagnosed in December of 2013, and I immediately started treatments in January.
I had treatments all the way through until August of that year, and I had five surgeries.
It was a rough year, year and a half. I worked when I could work and that’s what kept me going, was the job.
There was a lot of different times that my husband would have to come carry me out of the store because they would call and say, “She’s in the office sick.”
When I moved down here, I had just finished up my last surgery. I mean, I’ve had a few scares here and there, but so far everything is cancer-free.
