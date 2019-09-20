NEWTON – The Catawba County Library will welcome local author and columnist Tommy Tomlinson for a meet-the-author event sponsored by the Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library. The program takes place Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Rehobeth United Methodist Church (9297 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell) and is free and open to the public.
Tomlinson will be speaking about his recently published memoir, "The Elephant in the Room." Subtitled "One Fat Man’s Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America," the book tracks Tomlinson’s journey to lose a substantial amount of weight prior to his 50th birthday and examines his motivations, relationship with food, and body image.
Tomlinson enjoys a loyal following in the area, largely as a result of his 23-year tenure as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in commentary.
For more information about Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
