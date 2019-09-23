When Jo Patterson was growing up, her mother, Hattie, told her stories that needed to be told about their hometown of Warrior Gap in Caldwell County.
Patterson took it upon herself to tell that story — her story — in her new book, “The Gap.”
The book is largely autobiographical, focusing on the struggles she and her siblings faced being raised by a single mother in Warrior Gap in the 1950s and 1960s.
The family “never realized … how poor we were because there was always food on the table each night,” Patterson said.
While the book draws largely from her own life, Patterson said there are some fictionalized elements as well.
The book, which is more than 400 pages long, is the culmination of eight years of work, the bulk of which was done on a typewriter.
Patterson said she encountered writer’s block during the process. She attributed part of that block to lingering feelings over her divorce.
Her twin sister’s struggle with a terminal illness was another factor. However, Patterson’s sister also provided inspiration.
“While my twin sister was terminally ill, and fighting for her life on her deathbed, she said to me, ‘Sister, finish this book because this story needs to be shared,’” Patterson said.
“I promised her that I would, and I did.”
Patterson also answered some additional questions about the book. The responses below have been edited for clarity.
Q: Why is it important for you to share this story?
A: I feel that many of the struggles faced by the women in my book and faced by me and my family are universal insofar as they are the plights of many of the women and men who will read my novel.
I have dedicated my book to all the women who have endured the struggles of life and their tremendous sacrifices.
My word to these women: Keep on keeping on, my beautiful sister friends.
Q: You describe the book as epic and historical. What should a reader expect in this 400-plus-page novel?
A: The reader will be exposed to nearly all the ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs people face in everyday life.
These are presented via true-life experiences that I have seen or experienced in my life.
Q: What was it like growing up in Warrior Gap?
A: Warrior Gap was a village unto itself, with its own style and way of life in terms of fellowship (and) entertainment, as well as its share of drama and love and forgiveness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.