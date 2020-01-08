The Atlanta Bread restaurant in Hickory will be closing Saturday at 4 p.m. after 16 years of business, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers and unbelievably great staff for a memorable 16 years of business,” the statement read.
Sarah Cikin, a brand marketing manager for the company, said the business “is continuing to build locations with a smaller footprint and focusing on growth within Georgia over the next few years.”
Cikin said the owner has found new positions for some employees elsewhere and is working to find work for the others.
The nearest locations to Hickory will now be in Asheville, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina.
