MAIDEN — Athletes Lab, LLC and Chief Executive Officer Grant Rembert has announced the hiring of two Catawba County natives, Ryan Gant and Audra Harrison, to head the strength and conditioning, speed, agility and performance training for the newly opened Athletes Lab Performance Center.
Rembert’s additions are the latest in a string of hires that already includes Chief Operating Officer Aaron Rembert, Head of Teams Cameron Beard and 14-and-Under coach Adam Windham. Athletes Lab announced the acquisition of a 33,000 square foot building in downtown Maiden in October and officially opened its doors in January.
The Performance Center is scheduled to be equipped in early March with a fully furnished athletic weight room that will include three double half racks, platforms, bumper weights, kettlebells, dumbbells, 12 pull-up bars, ropes and more. The Performance Center is committed to developing athletes of all ages and all sports. This will now give athletes in the area access to a fully equipped weight room, VertiMax training and a full turf field to maximize their athletic ability and output while also focusing on injury prevention.
“We are very pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Gant and Audra Harrison to the organization. They have devoted their careers to the development of athletes,” said Grant Rembert. “What I like most about both is the fact that they are both what they preach. Both have played and coached at the collegiate level, have experience in body building, are in peak physical condition and are committed to continuing education and expertise in the industry. Their experience and background training athletes in different sports and people in general from all ages that have different goals is what makes them both so dynamic and versatile. Ryan has made a huge impact in the development of athletes at CVCC in his short time there and Audra did for many years at the Division I level. Also, Ryan and Audra have deep roots in Catawba County. Ryan had a successful playing career and was part of the 2012 CVCC World Series team. Audra won state championships at Fred T. Foard, was a highly touted volleyball player and played four years at Gardner Webb, where she had a very successful career.
“Our athletes are surrounded by the best in the industry from a development standpoint, performance enhancement and injury prevention. Our goal is to provide a high-quality facility and the necessary resources to develop athletes at the highest level,” he added. “We want to help our Unifour and surrounding county middle school and high school coaches develop these athletes. We want to win state championships in all sports, we want to help athletes get recruited and showcase at a high level, we want to raise the standard for developing athletes the right way and most importantly we want to build a foundation for these young people that will last a lifetime.”
Gant’s title will be Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne in 2015 with a Bachelor’s in Exercise Science, he has his National Academy of Sports Medicine Personal Training Certification and he is currently obtaining an advanced certification in Corrective Exercise.
Harrison’s title will be Performance Coach. She graduated from Gardner-Webb with a Master’s in Exercise Physiology.
“I couldn’t be more excited for the addition of these two coaches,” said Grant Rembert. “Our athletes are going to be trained at the highest level with the latest scientific knowledge, programming and exercise. It is a great time to be a young athlete in the Unifour and I can’t wait to get started with them on board.”
Athletes Lab Performance Center will be offering individual training, group training, team training, speed and agility classes, and VertiMax training. Visit www.athleteslab.org and search for Athletes Lab on Facebook for more information and the announcement of programs and classes, which will begin in early March.
