MAIDEN — Athletes Lab, LLC recently announced that it has acquired a 30,000 square foot building in the heart of Maiden for its organization to call home. The new facility will be called Athletes Lab Performance Center. The building sits in downtown Maiden and even though it was constructed over 50 years ago, the building was built and laid out perfectly for the needs of the organization, the community and the individual athletes.
The new performance center is the latest announcement and addition to the rapidly growing organization. Recently, Athletes Lab announced the addition of Aaron Rembert, Chief Operating Officer, to head the operations.
“We continue to add the best coaches in the area to train our athletes and now our coaches have a professional place with all the tools and technology to maximize the athletes’ development on a daily basis,” said Rembert. “I am excited to make more big announcements in the near future with the addition of our strength and conditioning coach and speed and agility coach. I want every aspect of development and health covered, from nutrition to training to biomechanics to mental training.”
Athletes Lab will offer individual instruction for baseball and softball, group lessons, clinics, camps, customized and age appropriate speed and agility, and strength and conditioning training. Also, the facility will be available to the community and area to rent for team practices in all sports. Memberships will be available to athletes which will give them access to the facility’s cages, field, equipment and weight room.
Athletes Lab plans to open by the first of the year. There will be a grand opening. Follow Facebook and the website for more details on the renovation of the facility.
Athletes Lab Performance Center is located at 11 E Boyd Street and can be reached by calling (828) 320-8352.
