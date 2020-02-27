Residents from Hickory and surrounding areas commemorated Ash Wednesday by marking their foreheads with ashes and committing to sacrifices in the run-up to Easter.
The Rev. Gaven Mize of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hickory was on Union Square Wednesday, prepared to mark the foreheads of anyone who wanted it.
Mize said the purpose of Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season as a whole is to remind Christians of their mortality and of the suffering of Christ through sacrifice.
He said he personally was giving up meat for Lent. Mize also noted that the 40-day period of Lent does not include Sundays.
Hickory resident Michelle Punch was one of the people to receive the ash marking.
“I’ve been a Christian for a long time but actually I’ve never had the ashes done, ever,” Punch said. “It felt amazing when he was putting them on me.”
Punch said she would be giving up soda – which she described as an addiction - during Lent.
Newton residents Maureen and Mark Poplawski had their foreheads marked, although they said they’d had it done at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Mark declined to say what he’s giving up but Maureen said she would be giving up processed sugar.
“The reason I do that is because I love sweets and so when I am tempted to have one it reminds me of the little, tiny sacrifice I’m making because of the huge sacrifice Christ made for us,” Maureen said.
There’s another aspect of Lent Maureen considers more important than the sacrifice: doing good for others.
She said this year she will be looking for ways to show appreciation to people like maintenance workers and others who might not receive praise for the work they do.
“Even where I work, to make an extra effort to say thank you so much for keeping everything clean and a nice environment for us,” Maureen said.
