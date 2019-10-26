The road to Fayetteville begins today as the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association volleyball playoffs takes place at various sites around the state in all four classifications. Sixteen teams from the three area conferences received bids in the field that will start the march to the finals at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena on Nov. 9.
Six schools from the Northwestern Foothills 2A received bids, led by Fred T. Foard, which is the West No. 1 seed for the second straight season. Others from the league include Patton, which got the conference’s second automatic bid, followed by at-large teams West Iredell, East Burke, Draughn and Bunker Hill.
The South Fork 2A picked up five spots in the tournament, led by automatic qualifiers Maiden and Lake Norman Charter. At-large bids went to East Lincoln, Bandys and North Lincoln.
The Northwestern 3A/4A received five bids overall, including four in the 3A tournament. Watauga and Hickory got the automatic bids followed by St. Stephens and Alexander Central as at-large teams. McDowell picked up the lone 4A bid.
Here is a brief look at all 15 first-round matchups:
2A WEST
No. 32 South Point (13-8) at No. 1 Fred T. Foard (26-1)
Foard is looking for its seventh state title, the first since current coach Meredith Lombardi was a freshman on the 2005 squad. The Tigers blitzed through the Northwestern Foothills 2A regular season and conference tournament, losing just one set. The lone loss by the Tigers was to unbeaten Watauga. Foard advanced to the quarterfinals last year before bowing out to West 2A champion West Davidson.
South Point finished fourth in the Southwestern 2A and received the last at-large bid in the West. The Red Raiders are looking for the program’s first playoff win in what is their 13th appearance (0-12). After going 7-31 during coach Bridget Atkinson’s first two years, South Point is in its second straight playoff. It fell to West Wilkes last year in Round 1.
Next up: No. 17 East Lincoln (16-4) or No. 16 Shelby (13-13)
No. 17 East Lincoln (16-4) at No. 16 Shelby (13-13)
This will be a matchup between the top at-large team in the 2A tournament, East Lincoln, and the lowest-seeded automatic bid, Shelby.
The Mustangs’ four losses came against the South Fork’s top two teams, Maiden and Lake Norman Charter, with whom East Lincoln finished in a tie for second. Lake Norman Charter got the automatic bid, and the home match, by defeating East Lincoln in the conference tournament. East Lincoln defeated Pisgah before its elimination by West Iredell to get to 11-16 in the state playoffs.
Shelby finished second in the Southwestern 2A and was the runner-up in the conference tournament. The Golden Lions are 1-10 all-time in the playoffs after losing to Brevard last year.
Next up: No. 32 South Point (13-8) or No. 1 Fred T. Foard (26-1)
No. 28 Bunker Hill (10-13) at No. 5 South Rowan (25-1)
In a nod to how tough the Northwestern Foothills 2A was this year, sixth-place Bunker Hill received a bid. Among nonconference opponents this year, the Bears defeated playoff teams Alexander Central, Lincoln Charter (No. 6 in 1A), Bandys and St. Stephens. They also played East Lincoln to a 3-2 loss and pushed Maiden before losing 3-1. Bunker Hill is 8-9 all-time in the playoffs after getting swept at East Henderson last year and it is looking for its first playoff win since 2016.
South Rowan swept the Central Carolina 2A Conference 18-0 in losing just two sets. The Raiders have won 22 in a row after a loss in August to West Rowan, which is the 3A West top seed. They are 4-8 all-time in state playoffs after a split last year.
Next up: No. 21 Hendersonville (8-12) or No. 12 Lake Norman Charter (16-7)
No. 29 North Wilkes (13-9) at No. 4 Maiden (22-4)
The Blue Devils look to be peaking at the right time as they have won seven in a row with only three lost sets since their only South Fork 2A Conference loss to Lake Norman Charter. The regular season conference champs added the tournament title this week. Maiden has played a tough schedule and is 15-4 against playoff teams. The four losses: West No. 1 Foard, unbeaten Watauga, South Iredell and Lake Norman Charter. They are 23-22 in the state playoffs after getting to the third round last year.
The Vikings finished fifth in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference and return to the playoffs after a year absence. North Wilkes is 5-8 all-time in the postseason and last won a playoff match in 2016.
Next up: No. 20 West Stokes (22-5) or No. 13 Mt. Pleasant (16-10)
No. 19 East Burke (16-7) at No. 14 Surry Central (18-7)
The Cavaliers finished tied for fourth in the Northwestern Foothills 2A and defeated Draughn in the conference tournament to get the higher seed before they lost to Foard in the semis. After losing in the first round to West Stanly, East Burke is 4-15 all-time in the state playoffs and is looking for the first win since 2016.
Surry Central finished second in the Western Piedmont 2A before losing in the semis of the conference tournament. Including a loss to R-S Central in the first round last year, the Golden Eagles are 14-26 all-time in the state playoffs and are looking for their first win in the postseason since 2014.
Next up: No. 30 Smoky Mountain (7-16) or No. 3 West Wilkes (19-0)
No. 27 Bandys (11-10) at No. 6 West Stanly (22-3)
The Trojans finished fourth in the South Fork 2A Conference before dropping a first-round tournament match to North Lincoln. Bandys has played tough matches with some of the top teams in the conference, as it pushed both Maiden and East Lincoln to five sets before giving way. The Trojans are 12-22 all-time in the state playoffs after losing in the first round last year to Forbush. They defeated North Wilkes in 2017 for their last playoff win.
Winners of 11 in a row overall, West Stanly won the Rocky River 2A regular season and conference tournament. The Colts defeated East Burke in the state playoffs last year before their elimination by state runner-up West Davidson. They are 8-11 all-time in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 22 East Henderson (10-16) or No. 11 Patton (20-6)
No. 22 East Henderson (10-16) at No. 11 Patton (20-6)
Two seasons after going 0-17, and going 1-36 in 2016-2017 combined, Patton won 20 matches for the first time in school history and advanced to the finals of the Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament. All six of the Panthers’ losses this year are to playoff teams, three to Foard. The Panthers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 with the last postseason win coming the year prior. Patton is 2-6 all-time in the playoffs.
East Henderson finished tied for third in the Mountain 6 2A Conference and lost in the tournament semis. The Eagles defeated Bunker Hill a year ago for their elimination by Mount Pleasant in round two. East Henderson has two state titles from 1999-2000 and is 21-16 all-time in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 27 Bandys (11-10) or No. 6 West Stanly (22-3)
No. 23 Draughn (15-10) at No. 10 Franklin (18-6)
While it will be a tough first-round opponent, Draughn, which finished tied for fourth in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, should feel better about its chances this year after getting swept as a No. 32 seed last year by Foard. The Wildcats showed what they can be by beating such teams as West Iredell and they played Maiden to five sets before a loss. However, they were swept twice by East Burke and lost in five sets at home to Alexander Central. They are 6-10 all-time in the playoffs and last won a postseason match in 2016.
Franklin was the runner-up in the Mountain 6 2A and the conference tournament. The Panthers lost in the first round last year at home to West Iredell and are looking for their first playoff win since 2012. They are 19-24 all-time in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 26 North Lincoln (11-11) or No. 7 Forbush (17-9)
3A WEST
No. 22 St. Stephens (11-11) at No. 11 Hickory (15-5)
There has to be some frustration that the two city rivals will face each other in the first round, but that is how the computer shook the rankings out.
Hickory finished second in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with the two losses coming to conference champ Watauga. The three other losses came to defending 3A champion Marvin Ridge, 2A West No. 1 Foard and another playoff team, South Iredell. The Red Tornadoes faced a similar road last year and rode it to the third round past Weddington and state power Cox Mill on the road before bowing out to Jesse Carson. Hickory is 19-15 all-time in the state playoffs and has won at least one playoff match all six years of coach Jason Stephens’ tenure.
The Indians finished in third behind Watauga and Hickory with all four conference losses coming to those two teams. It’s a younger team with potential, as they split two nonconference matches with West No. 7 Crest, and pushed Maiden to five sets in a loss. St. Stephens is 19-26 all-time in the state playoffs after a loss to Cox Mill last year and is looking for its first playoff win since 2015.
Hickory has won 12 in a row in the series dating back to 2013.
Next up: No. 27 Charlotte Catholic (9-15) or No. 6 Southwestern Randolph (23-2)
No. 26 Alexander Central (9-14) at No. 7 Crest (21-4)
The Cougars finished tied for fourth with McDowell in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Alexander Central had some success against playoff teams this year, splitting two matches with Draughn and McDowell, and defeating Wilkes Central. The Cougars lost in the first round last year to West Henderson and are 10-18 in the state playoffs.
Crest swept the Big South 3A at 12-0, but needed five sets to hold off Kings Mountain in the conference tournament final. This is the third straight year the Chargers have been a No. 7 seed but they hope the outcome will be different after losing at home in the first round the last two years to Enka and North Buncombe. In fact, Crest has lost first-round matches seven straight years. It is 19-26 all-time in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 10 South Iredell (12-12) or No. 23 Cuthbertson (17-6)
Other first round matches from area conferences:
2A WEST
No. 21 Hendersonville (8-12) at No. 12 Lake Norman Charter (16-7)
Lake Norman Charter finished in a tie for second with East Lincoln and got the South Fork 2A’s second automatic bid by beating the Mustangs in the conference tournament. The Knights are 16-8 in the postseason after a loss in the first round last year to South Rowan, and are looking for their first playoff win since 2016.
In order to get that win, they’ll have to do it against a program that hasn’t lost a first-round match since prior to 2005 and has made it to the third round every year since 2010. Hendersonville finished tied for third in the Mountain 6 2A, but as a No. 18 seed last year, it made it to the state quarterfinals before losing in five sets to West Iredell. Oh, and Hendersonville has a state record 12 titles, the last in 2014, and are 100-23 in the state playoffs all-time.
Next up: No. 28 Bunker Hill (10-13) or No. 5 South Rowan (25-1)
No. 26 North Lincoln (11-11) at No. 7 Forbush (17-9)
North Lincoln finished fifth in the South Fork 2A and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals before losing to Maiden. The Knights pushed the top two teams in the league this season. They defeated Lake Norman Charter and pushed league winner Maiden to five sets before losing. North Lincoln is looking for its fourth straight first-round win after defeating Black Mountain Owen last year. All-time, the Knights are 9-15 in the state playoffs.
Forbush won the Western Piedmont 2A regular season title, but is coming off an upset in the tournament finals at the hands of West Stokes. The Falcons were eliminated in the third round last year by state runner-up West Davidson after defeating Bandys and South Rowan. They have won a first-round match seven straight years and are 82-37 all-time in the playoffs with three state titles in the 90s.
Next up: No. 23 Draughn (15-10) or No. 10 Franklin (18-6)
No. 18 West Iredell (14-12) at No. 15 Central Davidson (17-9)
West Iredell is a dangerous draw at No. 18. The Warriors are playoff experienced and have a tradition of doing well in the postseason. As a No. 14 seed last year, they rode the lessons of a tough schedule to the 2A West finals before losing West Davidson. The 12 losses are to a who’s who of playoff teams: 3A defending champion Marvin Ridge, 3A West No. 1 West Rowan, 2A West No. 1 Foard twice, Patton twice, Hickory, South Iredell, perennial state power North Iredell twice and Lake Norman. They are 57-22 in the state playoffs all-time and have won at least one playoff match six straight years.
Three years after going 3-18, Central Davidson finished in a tie for second in the Central Carolina 2A and got the second of three automatic bids for the league when it advanced to the conference tournament final. The Spartans lost in the first round last year to conference rival West Davidson and are looking for their first playoff win since 2014. They are 12-16 all-time in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 31 East Gaston (16-8) or No. 2 Brevard (22-5)
3A WEST
No. 29 Statesville (5-19) at No. 4 Watauga (23-0)
Watauga finished off the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title outright with a win over Hickory in the season finale. The Pioneers enter the playoffs unbeaten in the regular season for the second straight year. They made it to the quarterfinals at 25-0 last year before getting swept by the eventual 3A champion, Marvin Ridge. Watauga is 59-36 in the state playoffs and has made the third round five straight years. Since joining the ranks of the 3A classification in 2017, Watauga is 70-4 with two of the losses ending its season.
Statesville finished fifth in the six-team North Piedmont 3A and was bounced out in the conference tournament’s first round. Watauga swept the Greyhounds early this season. They are 9-16 in the state playoffs after a sweep in the first round by Charlotte Catholic last year.
Next up: No. 20 North Henderson (16-9) or Jay M. Robinson (16-7)
4A WEST
No. 7 McDowell (10-8) bye
The Titans finished tied for fourth with Alexander Central in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and get the league’s only 4A bid. McDowell finished above .500 to get a first-round bye and will host an opponent in Round 2.
Next up: No. 10 Grimsley (14-9) or No. 23 North Mecklenburg (12-10)
