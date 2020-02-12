WINSTON-SALEM — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its 2019-20 indoor track and field championship this weekend at the JDL Fast Track. The schools from 3A start off the two-day championship Friday at 4 p.m. Two meets are held on Saturday with the 4A meet getting underway at 9 a.m. and the 1A/2A combined going at 4 p.m.
Nine schools from the Hickory-metro will send a total of 17 athletes to Winston-Salem to compete. They reached the state championship by reaching a qualifying mark during the indoor season.
The majority of those from the area competing will be at the 1A/2A meet with most of them reaching the indoor state meet for the first time. The lone returning individual from the 2019 meet is East Burke’s Reagan Robinson, who finished ninth in the girls’ pole vault (9 feet, 0 inches). She enters Friday’s competition seeded fourth in the event, which is the highest seed of anyone from the area. Patton’s Calli Westra and Faith Younts were a part of the Panthers’ girls’ 4x800-meter relay that finished sixth. Fred T. Foard’s Karina Coulter ran the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay that wound up 14th.
The busiest athlete will be West Caldwell senior Janiyah Norman, who will compete in the long jump, high jump, triple jump and 55-meter dash.
Two athletes will run in the 3A meet on Friday. They are Tristan Rankin of Hickory in the 55-meter hurdles and Tyler Christensen of St. Stephens in the 1,600-meter run. There are no area athletes competing at the 4A meet.
Here are the athletes and relay teams expected to participate in state meets this weekend, along with their seedings and qualifying marks:
1A/2A MEET
SATURDAY, 4 P.M.
GirlsBandys:
Whitney Stewart, Jr., Triple Jump (30th, 31-6)
East Burke:
Reagan Robinson, Sr., Pole Vault (4th, 10-0)
Fred T. Foard:
Karina Coulter, Jr., 1,600-Meter Run (5th, 5:29.05); 3,200-Meter Run (6th, 11:39.32)
Newton-Conover:
Brianna Carson, Jr., 55-Meter Dash (15th, 7.63); 300-Meter Dash (10th, 43.82)
Patton:
Sara Griggs, Soph., 500-Meter Dash (17th, 1:25.80)
Faith Younts, Sr., 1,000-Meter Run (8th, 3:18.67)
4x800-Meter Relay: Griggs, Younts, Ella Evans, Soph.; Calli Westra, Sr. (9th, 10:55.63)
West Caldwell:
Janiyah Norman, Sr., Long Jump (10th, 16-4); Triple Jump (16th, 32-5); High Jump (22nd, 4-8); 55-Meter Dash (11th, 7.54)
BoysBunker Hill:
Ivan Perez, Sr., Pole Vault (15th, 10-6)
East Burke:
Luke Elliott, Jr., 1,000-Meter Run (23rd, 2:47.86)
Noah Rooks, Jr., Shot Put (12th, 43-0.5)
Fred T. Foard
Ben Trimm, Jr., 3,200-Meter Run (14th, 10:03.42)
Newton-Conover:
Brandon Johnson, Jr., 55-Meter Dash (5th, 6.57)
Patton:
Vance Jones, Soph., 500-Meter Dash (10th, 1:08.94)
3A MEET
FRIDAY, 4 P.M.
BoysHickory:
Tristan Rankin, Sr., 55-Meter Hurdles (19th, 8.23)
St. Stephens:
Tyler Christensen, Sr., 1,600-Meter Run (6th, 4:29.55)
