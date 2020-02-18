WINSTON-SALEM — Several area athletes placed in the top 10 of their respective events during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state indoor track meets held this past weekend at the JDL Fast Track.
The majority of the state qualifiers from the area competed at the 1A/2A meet held last Saturday afternoon. East Burke’s Reagan Robinson and Fred T. Foard’s Karina Coulter each finished fifth in their event. Competing in the pole vault, Robinson recorded a leap of 9 feet, 6 inches. In the 3,200-meter run, Coulter ran at a time of 11:54.39. Coulter also finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run.
West Caldwell’s Janiyah Norman had three top-10 finishes on the afternoon. She placed sixth in the triple jump (33-9), eighth in the 55-meter dash (7.51 seconds) and ninth in the long jump (15-5.5). Newton-Conover’s Brianna Carson was eighth in the 300-meter dash and ninth in the 55-meter dash.
Among the boys, Bunker Hill’s Ivan Perez had the top finish in the area, as he recorded a leap of 11-6 in the pole vault to place sixth. Newton-Conover’s Brandon Johnson had the top qualifying time in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash, then ended up seventh in the finals at 6.74 seconds.
Just two athletes competed at Friday’s 3A meet, both running in the boys’ events. St. Stephens’ Tyler Christensen was sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:30.57. Tristan Rankin represented Hickory in the 55-meter hurdles, where he ran a time of 8.13 seconds to finish 15th.
1A/2A MEET
GIRLS:
TEAM SCORES: 1. Hugh M. Cummings 86; 2. Lexington 50; 3. North Lincoln 47; 4. Durham School of the Arts 44.5; 5. Carrboro 28. Area team scores: 27. Fred T. Foard 6; 31. East Burke 4; 31. West Caldwell 4; 36. Patton 3; 44. Newton-Conover 1.
Long Jump: 9. Janiyah Norman (WC) 15-5.5
Triple Jump: 6. Janiyah Norman (WC) 33-9; 15. Whitney Stewart (Bandys) 32-7.5
Pole Vault: 5. Reagan Robinson (EB) 9-6
55 Meter Dash: 8. Janiyah Norman (WC) 7.51; 9. Brianna Carson (N-C) 7.53
300 Meter Dash: 8. Brianna Carson (N-C) 43.66
500 Meter Dash: 19. Sara Griggs (P) 1:28.79
1000 Meter Run: 9. Faith Younts (P) 3:24.86
1600 Meter Run: 7. Karina Coulter (FTF) 5:26.76.
3200 Meter Run 5. Karina Coulter (FTF) 11:54.39
4x800 Meter Relay: 6. Patton 10:42.47
BOYS:
TEAM SCORES: 1. Atkins 58; 2. North Lincoln 51; 3. Northeastern 39; 4. Reidsville 34; 5. Croatan 33. Area team scores: 39. Bunker Hill 3; 42. Newton-Conover 2.
Shot Put: Noah Rooks (EB) foul
Pole Vault: 6. Ivan Perez (BH) 11-6
55 Meter Dash: 7. Brandon Johnson (N-C) 6.74
500 Meter Dash: 12. Vance Jones (P) 1:12.04
1000 Meter Run: 11. Luke Elliott (EB) 2:46.24
3200 Meter Run: 10. Ben Trimm (FTF) 10:17.51
3A MEET
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Weddington 95.5; 2. Cuthbertson 61; 3. Mt. Tabor 53.5; 4. Marvin Ridge 39; 5; North Brunswick 26. Area team scores: 36. St. Stephens 36.
55 Meter Hurdles: 14. Tristan Rankin (Hickory) 8.13
1600 Meter Run: 6. Tyler Christensen 4:30.57
