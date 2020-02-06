The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is currently holding its state swimming and diving championships over a four-day period that began Wednesday.
Most of the area participants will compete in the swimming portion of the championships starting today at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. The 1A/2A classes swim in a combined meet starting today, followed by the 4A schools on Friday and the 3A schools Saturday. The diving portion for each classification takes place one day prior and will be held at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The schedule for each day’s swimming competition begins with the preliminaries at 9 a.m. and the finals starting at 4:45 p.m.
Swimmers reached the finals by finishing in the top eight at one of three regionals held last weekend across the state.
Below are the capsules for the individual swimmers and relay teams from the two area 2A conferences. Regional times and the seedings for each race are listed.
Names listed for the relay teams were those who swam the races at regionals. Alternate replacements can be made to the relay teams prior to the race.
1A/2A STATE MEET
THURSDAY, FEB. 6, Prelims 9 a.m. Finals 4:45 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A SCHOOLS
DraughnGirls
Georgia Goulding, Jr: 50 Freestyle (25.65, 13th), 100 Butterfly (1:03.11, 19th). Swimming in her second state meet, finished 15th (26.28) in the 50 free and 23rd in the 100 fly (1:05.11). Won the Northwestern Foothills 2A (NWF) title in the butterfly and was second in the 50 free. Was fourth in the 50 free at regionals.
Gigi Smith, Fr.: 50 Freestyle (26.58, 23rd). Swimming in her first state meet, placed eighth at regionals and advanced by .38 seconds.
Relay Teams: Rhyannon Reasoner, Fr.; Gunnar Hudson, Sr.; Goulding; Smith. 200 Medley (2:01.96, 17th). Placed second in the NWF conference meet, seventh at regionals. Hudson and Goulding were part of this relay in 2018 that finished 20th (2:04.38).
Smith; Hudson; Magdolynn Reasoner, Sr.,; Goulding. 400 Freestyle (4:00.29, 12th). This is Reasoner’s second state meet, as she was in the 200 medley last year. This quartet won the NWF championship in this event and finished fourth at regionals.
Boys
Jake Hudson, Soph.: 500 Freestyle (5:28.63, 18th). Swimming in his first state meet. Finished second at the NWF conference meet and at regionals in this event.
Jaxon Smith, Jr.: 100 Freestyle (49.45, 8th), 100 backstroke (54.56, 7th). Will swim the 100 backstroke at state meet for third straight year. Finished 15th each of the last two years (58.34 in 2019). Also swam the 100 freestyle and finished 18th (51.33). Won both 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle events at the NWF conference meet, then finished second in both at regionals
Relay Teams: Smith; Trey Jensen, Fr.; Tommy Blackwell, Sr.; Hudson. 200 Medley (1:51.08, 17th). Smith and Hudson were the first two legs of this race a year ago that finished 24th (1:56.12). The group was second in the NWF Conference meet and eighth at regionals.
Hudson; Sean Owens, Soph.; Blackwell; Smith. 400 Freestyle (3:42.75, 17th). Blackwell is in his second state meet after he was a part of the 200 medley a year ago. Owens is in his first. This group won the conference championship in this event and placed fifth at regionals.
East BurkeBoys
Alex Lennex: 500 Freestyle (5:39.86, 19th). Swimming in his second straight meet after 19th in the 100 backstroke in 2019. Won the 200 freestyle and was third in the 500 at the NWF Conference meet. Finished third in the 500 at regionals, but missed advancing in the 200 by .10 seconds.
Robbie Stringfield: 500 Freestyle (5:51.55, 22nd). Competing in his first state meet. Finished fourth in this event in the NWF conference meet. Did not make automatic qualifying time for regionals, but advanced with a consideration time. Placed 6th at regionals to advance to state.
Fred T. Foard
Boys
Ethan McCosh, Jr.: 200 Freestyle (1:47.12, 5th), 100 Butterfly (50.79, 3rd). Swimming in his third state meet, looking for his third top-four finish in the butterfly. Was fourth (52.41) in 2018 and third (50.83) last year. Won the NWF conference meet in the event last month and second at regionals. Also swam the 500 freestyle the last two years (finished 3rd in 2019) and won the race in conference. However, moved over to the 200 at regionals, where he finished second.
Relay Teams: Dylan Haas, Sr.; Nicholas Johnston, Sr.; McCosh; Riley Hampton, Soph. 200 Medley (1:50.19, 17th), 400 Freestyle (3:39.23, 14th). Hampton joins the other three swimmers that finished 23rd (1:54.48) in the 200 medley at state last year. Haas and Johnston are at their second state meet. The quartet was seventh in the medley at regional, but made a big jump in the 400. Seeded ninth and swimming in the second group of eight, they finished fourth overall to advance to state.
HibritenGirls
Cassidy Lowe, Soph.: 200 Individual Medley (2:26.45, 20th). Competing in her first state meet. Finished third at this event at the NWF conference meet and fifth at regionals. Also swam the 100 breaststroke at regionals, but finished 16th.
Boys
Matthew Barnett, Sr.: 200 Individual Medley (2:11.05, 15th); 100 Backstroke (57.06, 13th). Competing is his first state meet. Won the IM at the NWF conference meet and was second in the backstroke. At regionals, he was fifth in the IM and fourth in the backstroke. Lowe and Barnett are the first Hibriten swimmers to compete at the state meet since 2015.
PattonGirls
Caroline Lucas, Jr.: 200 Freestyle (2:01.58, 11th), 100 Freestyle (55.12, 12th). Swimming in her third state meet, she competed in the 50 and 100 freestyle both years with her best finish in the 100 coming last year in 12th (56.62). Won the 100 and the 200 IM at the NWF meet, but chose the 200 free at regionals. Was fifth in the 200 and 4th in the 100 at regionals.
Grace Lucas, Sr.: 500 Freestyle (5:39.64, 12th). Swimming her third state meet, the second in an individual race. Was 20th (5:42.265) in this event a year ago and also competed in the 200 freestyle (13th). Was the NWF Conference champion in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. Returned to the 500 at regionals and finished sixth. Missed the 200 free after finishing ninth last weekend.
Kadira McClure, Jr.: 50 Freestyle (25,15, 6th), 100 Breaststroke (1:10.11 7th). Swimming in her third meet, the second time in both races. A year ago, she was eighth in the 50 (25.30) and two years ago she was 16th in the breaststroke (1:12.06). Won both events at the NWF Conference meet and added the regional title in the West Regional title in the breaststroke. She was the runner-up in the 50 free.
Relay Teams: G. Lucas, Emma Sacchetti, Jr., McClure, C. Lucas. 200 Medley (1:57.99, 9th). 200 Freestyle (1:43.53, 5th). This quartet competed together in both races at state two years ago with a top finish of ninth (1:46.27) in the freestyle. Back together, they won the NWF Conference titles in both, then went on to take the West Regional in the freestyle and fourth in the medley.
Boys
Mario Sacchetti, Sr.: 100 Butterfly (56.07, 13th), 100 Breaststroke (1:03.43, 10th). Swimming in his third state meet. Competed in the butterfly all three years with a best finish of seventh last year (54.22). Was tied for ninth in the breaststroke last year (1:02.45). Won the 50 freestyle and the breaststroke at the NWF Conference meet. At regionals, finished fourth in the butterfly and fifth in the breaststroke.
Relay Teams: Sterling Hall, Sr.; Coley Welch, Fr.; Sacchetti; Grayson Roper, Sr. 200 Medley (1:50.10, 16th), 200 Freestyle (1:36.21, 12th). The group both races at the NWF Conference, then at regionals they touched up sixth in the medley and fourth in the freestyle. Roper is in his second state meet with Hall and Welch and Hall getting to its first.
SOUTH FORK 2A SCHOOLS
Newton-ConoverGirls
Chloe Hedrick, Soph.: 200 Individual Medley (2:29.36, 23rd), 100 Backstroke (1:06.69, 24th). Swimming in her first state meet. In the South Fork Conference, she was fourth in the IM and second in the backstroke. After finishing seventh in the IM at regionals, she qualified for the state meet in the backstroke by .29 seconds.
Valeria Hernandez-Pena, Jr.: 200 Freestyle (1:56.97, 5th), 100 Freestyle (54.26, 8th). Competing in her first state meet. Won both the 200 IM and 100 Freestyle at the South Fork championship. Met regional qualifying times for four individual races. Went on to win the West Regional title in the 200 free and finished second by .05 in the 100 free.
Relay Team: Hedrick; Angelica Aragon-Zamora, Soph.; Ellen Williams, Jr.; Hernandez-Pena. 400 Freestyle (4:15.40). This is the first state meet for all four swimmers. Finished second in the South Fork meet and captured seventh at regional.
Other Schools from area conferences
East LincolnGirls
Taylor Barrineau, Sr.: 50 Freestyle (26.44, 22nd).
Devin Poteat, Fr.: 100 Freestyle (54.79, 10th). 100 Breaststroke (1:11.50, 12th).
Boys
Sam Brooks, Jr.: 200 Freestyle (1:55.97, 20th), 100 Backstroke (59.72, 18th).
Jordan Fisher, Jr.: 50 Freestyle (23.92, 23rd).
Relay Teams: Brooks; Owen Barrineau, Soph.; Zachary Clendenning, Fr.; Fisher. 200 Freestyle Relay (1:39.07, 19th).
Lake Norman CharterGirls
Georgia Chura, Jr.: 1 Meter Diving (12th); Alienor Hedlund, Sr.: 200 IM (2:24.91, 19th), 100 Breaststroke (1:11.48, 11th); Yseult Hedlund, Sr.: 500 Freestyle (5;39.11, 11th), 100 Breaststroke (1:12.33, 16th); Anika Kolano, Soph.: 200 Freestyle (2:05.68, 18th), 100 Freestyle (56.89, 22nd); Mattie Luther, Sr.: 100 Butterfly (1:01.78, 12th), 100 Backstroke (1:01.59, 8th); Jennifer Schimmoller, Jr.: 100 Butterfly (1:02.46, 14th), 500 Freestyle (5:30.58, 8th)
Relay Teams: Luther; Y. Hedlund; Schimmoller; Megan Wozniak, Soph. 200 Medley (1:56.94, 7th). Wozniak; Jade Dotoli, Jr.; A. Hedlund, Sr.; Kolano. 200 Freestyle (1:49.41, 19th). Luther; Schimmoller; Y. Hedlund; Kolano. 400 Freestyle (3:51.07, 7th);
Boys
Eli Agosto, Jr.: 50 Freestyle (23.65, 19th), 100 Butterfly (57.73, 22nd); Devin Buckler: 200 IM (2:12,16, 17th); Kyle Hawkins: 200 IM (2:12.34, 18th), 100 Freestyle (52.40, 23rd); Ethan Hill: 200 Freestyle (1:59.74, 22nd), 500 Freestyle (5:22.70, 17th); Sean Odell: 1 Meter Diving (4th); Harrison Powe: 200 Freestyle (1:44.54, 3rd), 100 Breaststroke (58.09, 2nd); Freddie Vasquez-Rios: 500 Freestyle (5:52.64, 23rd).
Relay Teams: Hawkins; Powe; Agosto; Buckler. 200 Medley (1:42.63, 8th). Agosto; Adam Eichman, Sr.; Hawkins; Powe. 200 Freestyle (1:33.63, 6th). Buckler; Christopher Franklin; Hill; Ethan Tran. 400 Freestyle (3:43.33, 19th)
Note: Look for a preview of the individuals and relay teams scheduled to participate in the 3A/4A state meet in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
