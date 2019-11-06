Sixteen teams from the three local area conferences received bids Monday as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the playoff seedings for the state boys soccer tournament, which begins tonight.
The top two seeds in the 2A West brackets came from the region with South Fork 2A Conference champion East Lincoln getting the top seed and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion Hibriten the No. 2 seed.
East Lincoln is one of six schools from its conference to get into the tournament with defending 2A West champion Newton-Conover returning as the No. 8 seed. Hibriten is one of five schools from the Northwestern Foothills 2A to get in.
Out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, five schools received entries, including conference champion Watauga and runner-up Hickory in the 3A brackets. South Caldwell is the only school from the region to play in the 4A tournament.
Here is a look at the first-round matches:
2A
No. 32 East Burke (8-12-1) at No. 1 East Lincoln (22-0)
East Burke was not on the original bracket released by the NCHSAA, but a mistake in seeding the 2A bracket led to the Cavaliers’ inclusion. The Cavs won twice in the final week, which was enough to get them in. They played Hickory to a tie in nonconference play, so the potential to pull a surprise is there. But it’ll take a big effort to pull the upset against the unbeaten Mustangs, who defeated the Cavs in the first round last year. East Burke is 2-8 all-time in the state playoffs and is looking for its first playoff win since 2007.
After nearly reaching the 2A West Regional a year ago, the Mustangs brought their top two scorers back as well as the goalkeeper, and have been on a mission to not only get to the regional but all the way to the 2A championship. East Lincoln certainly looked the part of state contender, outscoring opponents 140-24 this season. It is 14-14 all-time in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 17 North Lincoln (13-8-2) or No. 16 North Davidson (13-8)
No. 17 North Lincoln (13-8-2) at No. 16 North Davidson (13-8)
Things have turned around for the Knights since former Newton-Conover assistant Carlos Arias became the head coach at North Lincoln. After going 12-85-1 from 2013-17, Arias got them to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2012. A tie at Hickory early this year gave the South Fork 2A Conference notice that the Knights were no longer a pushover, and they went on to finish tied for third. The Knights are 1-5 all-time in the state playoffs with the only postseason win coming in 2012.
The Black Knights finished in a tie for fourth in the Central Carolinas 2A Conference. They tend to play low-scoring matches as their goal differential in 21 games is 42-25. North Davidson is 14-18 all-time in the postseason after beating Bandys last year, its first postseason win since 2007.
Next up: No. 32 East Burke (8-12-1) or No. 1 East Lincoln (22-0)
No. 25 West Davidson (10-10) at No. 8 Newton-Conover (17-3-1)
Barring upsets, if the Red Devils want to get to their third straight state championship appearance, they will have to do the bulk of the work on the road. They certainly had no problems with a similar scenario a year ago. In playing their first playoff matches as the visitors since 2013, the Red Devils ended Hibriten’s undefeated season in the quarterfinals and outlasted Salisbury in a shootout. Newton-Conover finished second in its conference for the first time since 2012, but it will be a dangerous team in the playoffs, as shown in a 2-1 loss in double overtime at unbeaten East Lincoln last week. Owners of three championships, including the 2017 title, the Red Devils are 44-14 all-time in the state playoffs. They have beaten the Dragons twice in the playoffs in 2011 and 2013.
West Davidson finished seventh in the Central Carolinas 2A and went 5-1-1 down the stretch to scratch out a bid. Last year, as a No. 30 seed, the Dragons took 2A West finalist Salisbury to overtime before their elimination. They are 5-9 all-time in the postseason with the last win in 2012.
Next up: No. 24 Atkins (15-8-1) or No. 9 Fred T. Foard (15-4-5)
No. 24 Atkins (15-8-1) at No. 9 Fred T. Foard (15-4-5)
After getting the tiebreaker for the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s second automatic bid, the Tigers are in their fourth straight playoff but looking for the first win since winning the 3A West Regional in 2014. As a No. 25 seed last year, Fred T. Foard went to No. 8 Owen and nearly pulled off the upset, but lost 2-1 on a second-half goal. The Tigers have played the top teams tough this year, tying both Ledford (20-1-1) and Newton-Conover. Against conference champion Hibriten, Foard lost in a shootout on the road and 1-0 at home. The Tigers are 18-14 all-time in the state playoffs.
The Camels will make the trip from Winston-Salem after finishing fourth in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference. They are 3-10 in the postseason after losing to SW Onslow in the first round last year.
Next up: No. 25 West Davidson (10-10) or No. 8 Newton-Conover (17-3-1)
No. 30 Lake Norman Charter (6-13) at No. 3 Forest Hills (20-3)
After a 1-9 start, Lake Norman Charter went 5-4, which included a win over South Fork 2A Conference third-place team Lincolnton. After getting to the third round in five of six years, the Knights are hoping to avoid a second straight elimination in the first round after losing to Newton-Conover last year. They are 19-9 in the postseason.
Forest Hills ran the table in winning the Rocky River 2A title and has an overall goal margin of 106 to 21. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Knights 5-0 in a nonconference match back in September. This is the fourth straight year in the playoffs for Forest Hills with one win each year. They are 8-16 in the playoffs.
Next up: No. 19 Forbush (16-7-1) or No. 14 West Stanly (10-11)
No. 27 Bandys (8-13) at No. 6 Smoky Mountain (17-5-1)
Is this year Bandys gets the playoff monkey off its back? After finishing fifth in the South Fork 2A Conference, the Trojans now look to get that elusive first playoff win in the program’s history in their 10th try. Two seasons ago as a No. 24 seed, the Trojans took Forest Hills to sudden-death overtime before losing 2-1. Last year, North Davidson shut them out 2-0.
The Mustangs won the Mountain 6 2A Conference and they now look to find playoff success in their first home playoff match since 2014. Smoky Mountain has lost six playoff matches in row, five in the first round. They are 9-21 all time in the postseason.
Next up: No. 22 South Rowan (13-10) or No. 11 Surry Central (14-8-1)
No. 23 West Iredell (10-9-2) at No. 10 South Point (14-5-1)
The Warriors finished fourth in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and now look to get to the second round for the third straight year. Last season, West Iredell outlasted Lincolnton 2-1 before dropping a heartbreaker in double overtime at Shelby. The Warriors went just 1-4-2 against nonconference opponents. They are 13-8 all-time in the state playoffs.
After a 4-16-1 mark in 2015, the Red Raiders have made it to the playoffs four straight years and hope to extend their first-round winning streak in the process. South Point finished second in the Southwestern 2A Conference. The Red Raiders are 16-26 all time in the postseason.
Next up: No. 26 Carver (8-8-1) or No. 7 Ashe County (12-9)
No. 19 Lincolnton (12-7) at No. 13 West Caldwell (13-5-2)
The Wolves finished in a tie for third with North Lincoln in the South Fork 2A Conference. However, Lincolnton has struggled of late as it lost back-to-back games to 6-13 Lake Norman Charter and North Lincoln before eking out a 2-1 win at home against 4-16 Maiden. The Wolves are 16-16 all-time in the state playoffs and are looking for their first postseason win since 2015 after a loss to West Iredell last year.
The Warriors return to the 2A playoffs after just one playoff appearance in the two seasons as a 3A school. They lost in the first round a year ago to Concord. In their last appearance in the 2A bracket, they defeated Surry Central before dropping out against Newton-Conover. West Caldwell could be a dangerous team for a higher seed. The Warriors’ losses are to playoff teams Foard, Hibriten twice, South Caldwell and Alexander Central. They are 9-12 all-time in the state playoffs.
Next up: No. 31 Wilkes Central (10-11) or No. 2 Hibriten (21-1-2)
No. 31 Wilkes Central (10-11) at No. 2 Hibriten (21-1-2)
The Panthers ran the table in the Northwestern Foothills 2A for the second straight year and now look to improve on a 2A quarterfinal finish last year. Hibriten is unbeaten in its last 23 matches after losing the season opener at Hickory. They have won three straight first-round matches, including an 8-1 win vs. East Gaston last year. The Panthers are 34-28 all-time in the state playoffs.
After losing all seven nonconference matches, Wilkes Central finished third in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference. One of the losses came against Hibriten during a 6-1 defeat by the Panthers. A regular playoff team, the Eagles are 21-24 all-time in the postseason. They advanced to the second round last year after defeating Carver for their first playoff win since 2015.
Next up: No. 19 Lincolnton (12-7) at No. 13 West Caldwell (13-5-2)
3A
No. 25 Alexander Central (11-9-2) at No. 8 Mount Tabor (14-4-2)
The Cougars bring 10 seniors to the playoffs and they are rewarded with just the second playoff appearance for the program since 2012. It is the program’s best record since they went 13-10-1 in 2009. Next on the agenda — to get the first playoff win since 2008. Finishing fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Alexander Central enters the postseason after defeating South Caldwell 3-2, which spoiled its chance for a second-place tie in the conference. The Cougars are 2-11 all-time in the state playoffs.
The reward for the Cougars is last year’s 3A West runner-up. Mount Tabor. The Spartans made the run after finishing 8-13-3 the year before. Mt. Tabor finished second in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference.
Next up: No. 24 Weddington (8-10-2) or No. 9 A.L. Brown (19-3-1)
No. 21 Enka (14-9) at No. 12 Hickory (15-5-3)
The Red Tornadoes were a Jekyll-and-Hyde team at times in 2019. They dealt Hibriten its only loss and Newton-Conover one of its three losses. But they played North Lincoln and East Burke to a tie, and lost to South Caldwell for the first time in anyone’s recent memory. Hickory enters the playoffs winners of three straight and look to return to the second round after losing in Round 1 to SW Guilford a year ago. Home has not been kind to the Red Tornadoes in recent years, as their last five playoff eliminations have come on their pitch. They are 61-34 all-time in the playoffs with a championship in 2001.
The Jets were fourth in the Western Mountain 3A Conference and now look to advance to the second round for the second year in a row. Last year as a 25th seed, Enka took out No. 8 Cox Mill on the road before losing to Marvin Ridge.
Next up: No. 28 Erwin (10-12-1) or No. 5 South Iredell (17-2-2)
No. 27 Monroe (12-10) at No. 6 Watauga (15-5-1)
After a shootout loss at St. Stephens, the Pioneers awoke and now enter the playoffs with nine wins in a row and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship. Watauga played a tough nonconference schedule in preparation for the playoffs. The schedule included a win at 4A Providence, a 1-0 loss at Metro 4A Conference champs NW Guilford and a 1-0 loss at home to Newton-Conover. The Pioneers are looking to reach the second round for the third straight year and are 23-31 all-time in the postseason.
The Redhawks will take the nearly three-hour bus trip up to the high country in hopes of pulling off another first-round upset. As a No. 26 seed last year, Monroe shocked No. 7 South Iredell in overtime for the win. Monroe finished tied for fourth in the Southern Carolina 3A Conference. They are 17-19 in the playoffs all-time.
Next up: No. 22 Jay M. Robinson (10-9-2) or No. 11 Marvin Ridge (14-4-1)
No. 31 St. Stephens (7-10-1) at No. 2 Concord (21-1-2)
With a fifth-place finish in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference in tow, the Indians return to the postseason after missing out in 2018. St. Stephens defeated Watauga and Asheville this season and played Foard to a draw. However, the Indians were trounced by South Caldwell 7-0 last week and needed a shootout to defeat Freedom, which was 2-10 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. St. Stephens is looking for its first playoff win since 2013 and is 13-18 all-time in the postseason.
A year ago, Concord outlasted West Caldwell in the first round for only its second playoff since 2010. Winners of the South Piedmont 3A Conference, the Spiders loss was against rival A.L. Brown in a shootout.
Next up: No. 18 North Iredell (17-4-1) or No. 15 Ashbrook (11-3-3)
4A
No. 7 South Caldwell (11-7) bye
The Spartans finished third in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and received a first-round bye as the only 4A team from the league to get a bid.
Next up: No. 23 Mallard Creek (11-6-2) or No. 10 Page (8-6-5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.