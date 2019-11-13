As it was in Round 2 of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer playoffs, tonight’s third round will have matches in which the opponents know each other well.
In the 2A classification, the South Fork Conference and Northwestern Foothills Conference are each guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals as they will have rivals squaring off tonight.
In the 3A, the top two Northwestern 3A/4A teams remain alive as Watauga and Hickory look to advance.
Here is a preview of Round 3:
2A West
No. 8 Newton-Conover (19-3-1) at No. 1 East Lincoln (24-0)
Although East Lincoln took care of Newton-Conover twice during the South Fork 2A Conference season, the Mustangs had to know that a meeting with the back-to-back defending 2A West champions would come at some point during the playoffs. As the saying goes, in order to be the king, you’ve got to beat the king.
After winning 15 matches in 2014, the Mustangs won 14 combined the next two years before rebounding to a 14-9 record in 2017. Billy Howell took over in 2018 and East Lincoln responded with a 19-3 record during the regular season. However, Newton-Conover, which rebuilt after its 2017 2A state championship, still ruled the realm of the league and beat East Lincoln twice.
Both losses were agonizingly frustrating for the Mustangs. In the first meeting, East Lincoln led 3-1 in the second half at home but succumbed to the Red Devils in double overtime. In the return match, Newton-Conover continued the dominance with a shootout win that gave the Red Devils the conference title and the 14th straight victory against the Mustangs.
The two nearly met a year ago in the 2A West final. Newton-Conover held up its end of the deal by knocking off last year’s West No. 1 Hibriten. However, East Lincoln dropped a heartbreaker to Salisbury, which scored in the final minute of regulation to advance. The Mustangs had to wonder what might have been if they got a third meeting with Newton-Conover. Instead, it was the Red Devils that made a third trip in five years to Raleigh to play in the state finals.
This season, East Lincoln finally got its long-sought win in a 4-0 rout of Newton-Conover in early October. The Red Devils played better in the rematch, but the Mustangs won 2-1 in double overtime.
The Mustangs’ latest dominant performance came in Round 2 when they beat North Lincoln 6-1 last Saturday and their goal margin is now 152-26 this season. Senior twins Chase and Logan Gilley have combined for a lot of the East Lincoln offense with 99 goals and 57 assists. Chase Gilley has been especially tough for the Red Devils with three goals and two assists in the two matches.
However, playoff experience cannot be ignored, and it played a role in Newton-Conover’s playoff wins over West Davidson and Fred T. Foard. Coach Angelo Palozzi has led his teams to the 2A quarterfinals the last five years, and the Red Devils have a goalkeeper in Jon Joplin who doesn’t panic in big spots. If it gets to a shootout, Joplin is a wall that’s tough to penetrate. He has four shootout wins in two seasons, two in the playoffs, including the win over Foard.
East Lincoln looks the part of a state contender. A win here may finally propel the Mustangs to Raleigh at the end of next week.
Next up: No. 5 North Forsyth (17-5) or No. 4 Shelby (21-0-2)
No. 23 West Iredell (12-9-2) at No. 2 Hibriten (23-1-2)
After finishing fourth in a tough Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, West Iredell has to feel like it is playing with house money at this point. The Warriors upset No. 10 South Point in the first round and took out No. 26 Winston-Salem Carver in a second-round Cinderella meeting. Now, they get an opponent in the third round with which there are no surprises.
Hibriten has owned the series since the two schools joined up in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, winning all six matches in three seasons. However, the matches have often been tight. In 2017, the Panthers needed a goal in the second overtime to finish off the season sweep. One season later, it was the same story in the match at West Iredell before Hibriten routed the Warriors at home.
In the first match this season at Hibriten, the Panthers took a 3-1 lead in the first half, only to see the Warriors rally to tie it before the Panthers won a shootout 4-3. The return match at West Iredell was a 1-0 win for the Panthers.
The Panthers are looking to get to the 2A quarterfinals for the second year in a row. As is often the case in the playoffs, a hot goalie can take a team a long way and the Panthers have that with Mack Waters. The sophomore, in his first varsity season, has given up 23 goals in 26 matches. He’s been especially stout at the net lately with just two allowed in the last eight contests. Waters’ sophomore teammates David Franquiz (25 goals) and Kevin Rios (19) are the top scorers. The Panthers have beaten Wilkes Central and West Caldwell in the playoffs.
This is the first time West Iredell has played in the third round since 2011 and just the second time since 2003. A quarterfinal visit would be a step forward for the Warriors. The idea they could get there against a conference opponent that has beaten them frequently could be extra motivation.
Next up: No. 11 Surry Central (16-8-1) or No. 3 Forest Hills (22-3)
3A West
No. 20 Cuthbertson (13-8-1) at No. 12 Hickory (17-5-3)
Hickory returns to the third round for the third time in five seasons after upsetting No. 5 South Iredell Saturday. Carter Holt scored his team-high 20th goal of the season in the first half and goalkeeper Peyton Winkler made it stand up in a 1-0 win. The victory was historic, as it was the 700th since the program began in 1982.
The Red Tornadoes now look to get to the 3A quarterfinals for the first time since they made it to the state final in 2012. Saturday’s win was the fifth in a row and the ninth out of the last 10. Seven of the victories have come against playoff teams. Defense has been the key to the success, as the Red Tornadoes have six shutouts during that stretch and 13 overall this year.
Like Hickory, Cuthbertson is looking to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012 when it won the 2A state title. The Cavaliers enter the third round after upsets at No. 13 Southwestern Randolph and No. 4 Southwest Guilford, which came down to a shootout. Cuthbertson finished third in the Southern Carolina 2A Conference, behind West No. 1 Charlotte Catholic and perennial power Marvin Ridge.
This is the first third-round appearance for the Cavs since 2016 and there was a connection with Hickory during that run. As an 11th seed, Cuthbertson ousted No. 6 Hickory 2-0 and before taking out No. 3 Statesville in the next round.
For Hickory, it was the third straight year that a Union County school came to the Red Tornadoes’ field and eliminated the hosts, following back-to-back losses to Weddington. It is also part of a current five-year stretch that Hickory has been eliminated at home.
Next up: No. 8 Mount Tabor (16-4-2) or No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (22-0-2)
No. 14 Statesville (13-7-2) at No. 6 Watauga (17-5-1)
Watauga comes to the third round for the second year in a row after defeating Southern Carolina 3A rivals No. 27 Monroe and No. 11 Marvin Ridge in the first two rounds. The Pioneers are looking to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, when they were a 4A school.
Statesville defeated No. 19 Western Guilford in the first round before upsetting No 3 T.C. Roberson in Round 2 on Saturday. The Greyhounds were tied for second in the North Piedmont 3A Conference and are looking to get back to the quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons.
Next up: No. 10 A.C. Reynolds (20-3) or No. 2 Concord (23-1-2)
