Area athletes participated in this past weekend’s 2A, 3A and 4A Western Regional girls tennis tournaments, with three doubles teams and two singles players qualifying for the upcoming individual state tournaments in Cary and Burlington.
The 2A Western Regional was held at Shelby High School last Friday and Saturday, while the 3A Western Regional took place at Hickory High and the 4A Western Regional was held at Ardrey Kell High.
Here’s a look at how local girls tennis players fared in each tournament (note that the four semifinalists in each tournament advance to state competition):
2A WESTERN REGIONAL (SINGLES)
Bandys’ Toni Laney began the singles draw with a 6-0, 6-0 win over East Burke’s Erin Carico, while Newton-Conover’s Alexa Allison knocked off East Burke’s Paige Houston 6-0, 6-0 and Fred T. Foard’s Claire Boger earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Brevard’s Esther Monahan. Newton-Conover’s Anna Grace Hinshaw fell 6-2, 6-0 to Hendersonville’s Lindsay Bull and was thus eliminated from regionals.
Laney cruised through her quarterfinal match as well, collecting a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Patton’s Kadira McClure. Allison was also victorious as she won 6-1, 6-1 over Lake Norman Charter’s Alicia Bush. However, Boger fell to Bull by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
Laney was also victorious in the semifinals, beating Bull 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. But Allison lost 6-3, 6-0 at the hands of another Hendersonville player, McCollough Perry.
In the championship match, Perry handed Laney her first loss of the season by defeating her 6-2, 6-1. Meanwhile, Allison bounced back to win her consolation match by a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 final over Bull.
State qualifiers (area qualifiers in bold): McCollough Perry (Hendersonville), Toni Laney (Bandys), Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover), Lindsay Bull (Hendersonville).
2A WESTERN REGIONAL (DOUBLES)
Fred T. Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings remained unbeaten as a team this fall with four victories in a row. After defeating Lake Norman Charter’s Sidney Ross and Jada Mbote 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round, they won 6-1, 6-1 over West Lincoln’s Brogan Heavner and Isabella Shutt in the quarterfinals. Wolgemuth and Cummings followed that up with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Smoky Mountain’s Ella Harris and Natalie Partain in the semifinals before outlasting Maiden’s Gracie Arrowood and Hannah Sherrill 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match.
Prior to their loss in the championship match, the Blue Devils’ Arrowood and Sherrill defeated Foard’s Tori Lutz and Maddie Gee 6-0, 6-1 in the first round before knocking off Hibriten’s Kennedi Harper and Cassey Vaught in the quarterfinals and Hendersonville’s Olivia Pursley and Anna Trace in the semifinals.
Bunker Hill’s Aida Trihemasava and Kinsey Miller lost to South Point’s Brooke Cox and Dezi Kauer 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, while Draughn’s Hailey Kincaid and Abby Parker were eliminated by Hendersonville’s Pursley and Trace 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.
State qualifiers (area qualifiers in bold): Alexis Wolgemuth/Hannah Cummings (Foard), Gracie Arrowood/Hannah Sherrill (Maiden), Olivia Pursley/Anna Trace (Hendersonville), Ella Harris/Natalie Partain (Smoky Mountain).
3A WESTERN REGIONAL (SINGLES)
Hickory’s Nicole Kozischek and Alexander Central’s Kristin Ratliff both lost in the first round. Kozischek fell to T.C. Roberson’s Kayla Masterman by a 6-0, 6-0 score, while Ratliff suffered a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) loss at the hands of Asheville’s Ashton Dickerson.
Semifinalists were Watauga’s Jadyn Kadyk, Kings Mountain’s Madelynn Frye, Enka’s Meredith Anderson and West Henderson’s Kiki Still, with Frye defeating Anderson 6-3, 6-2 and Kadyk knocking off Still 6-1, 6-0. In the championship match, Kadyk outlasted Frye 6-0, 6-1.
State qualifiers: Jadyn Kadyk (Watauga), Madelynn Frye (Kings Mountain), Kiki Still (West Henderson), Meredith Anderson (Enka).
3A WESTERN REGIONAL (DOUBLES)
Hickory’s Ellie Holtzman and Jonellis Heredia began the doubles draw with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Stuart Cramer’s Lily Grace McCollough and Catie Kalmbach. They added a 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-3 win over Enka’s Elizabeth Anderson and Grace Duncan in the quarterfinals before losing to Forestview’s Elsa Schuls and Maggie Lu in the semifinals.
Speaking of Schuls and Lu, they went on to defeat T.C. Roberson’s Ava Manley and Louren Denton 6-1, 6-2 in the championship match. Manley and Denton beat Asheville’s Camryn Bolick and Annie Rudolph in the semifinals to advance to the finals.
State qualifiers (area qualifiers in bold): Elsa Schuls/Maggie Lu (Forestview), Ava Manley/Louren Denton (T.C. Roberson), Camryn Block/Annie Rudolph (Asheville), Ellie Holtzman/Jonellis Heredia (Hickory).
4A WESTERN REGIONAL (SINGLES)
A pair of South Caldwell players fell in the opening round, with Gwyneth Frye losing to Myers Park’s Ella Bumgardner and Ysabella Villacorte being defeated by Myers Park’s Elyse Duley.
Reaching the semifinals were South Mecklenburg’s Jenna Thompson, Porter Ridge’s Victoria Riabtseva, South Mecklenburg’s Chloe Castain and Myers Park’s Duley. Thompson won 6-0, 6-1 over Riabtseva and Duley collected a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Castain before Thompson beat Duley 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match and Riabtseva won 6-4, 6-3 over Castain in the consolation contest.
State qualifiers: Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg), Elyse Duley (Myers Park), Victoria Riabtseva (Porter Ridge), Chloe Castain (South Mecklenburg).
4A WESTERN REGIONAL (DOUBLES)
South Caldwell’s doubles representative also suffered a first-round defeat, with Taylor Austin and Molly Hagerty losing to Myers Park’s Halle Futch and Carson Weber 6-0, 6-0. Futh and Weber went on to win the championship by a 7-6, 6-1 score over Ardrey Kell’s Silvia Petrikis and Savannah Sams.
Other semifinalists included Providence’s April Song and Sylvia Mihailescu and Myers Park’s Meredyth Barr and Mia Basinger. Song and Mihailescu bounced back from their 7-6, 6-1 semifinal loss to the Futch and Weber to earn a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Barr and Basinger, who previously lost to Petrikis and Sams 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinals.
State qualifiers: Halle Futch/Carson Weber (Myers Park), Silvia Petrikis/Savannah Sams (Ardrey Kell), April Song/Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence), Meredyth Barr/Mia Basinger (Myers Park).
Look for a preview of the 2A and 3A state championship tournaments involving area girls tennis players in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record. The 2A tournament will be played at Cary Tennis Park this Friday and Saturday, while the 3A tournament will be held at Burlington Tennis Center.
