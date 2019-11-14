The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference recently announced its 2019 all-conference team for volleyball, while the South Fork 2A Conference released its all-conference lists for girls tennis and cross-country and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference released its all-conference squad for cross-country. Here is a breakdown of who was named to each of those teams:
ALL-NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A VOLLEYBALLAfter winning its seventh state championship, conference champion Fred T. Foard filled four spots on the all-conference team as Dara Shaffer, Michelle Thao, Megan Dorsey and Sierra Ward made the cut. Additionally, Haley Johnston received honorable mention.
Second-place Patton was represented by conference player of the year Ella Gragg, Kennedy Roper, Ashlyn Castle and Izora Gragg. Furthermore, the Panthers’ Cindy Powell was named the conference’s coach of the year.
West Iredell, which tied for second place, put Addison Gallyon, Reese Holland and Savannah Laws on the squad. Kiarah Yang received honorable mention for the Warriors.
East Burke and Draughn, which tied for fourth place, combined for four all-conference selections and two honorable mentions. The Cavaliers were represented by Erica Clontz, Graleigh Hildebran and Ashlyn Stilwell (honorable mention), while the Wildcats put Chloe Gary, Kirsten Powell and Madison Nelson (honorable mention) on the team.
Sixth-place Bunker Hill, seventh-place Hibriten and eight-place West Caldwell each garnered one selection and one honorable mention. Julia Sigmon and Lillie Pennington (honorable mention) were the Bears’ selections, while the Panthers’ honorees were Abby Reeves and Danielle Muniz (honorable mention) and the Warriors’ selections were Heaven Ruff and Alyssa McMasters (honorable mention).
ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A GIRLS TENNIS
Individual award winners were Bandys’ Toni Laney as the conference’s player of the year and Maiden’s Becky Godfrey as coach of the year. Players recognized for Maiden were Gracie Arrowood and Hannah Sherrill.
East Lincoln’s all-conference selections included Olivia Prevost, Hannah McGuirk and Olivia Franco, with Lake Norman Charter being represented by Alicia Bush and Sidney Ross and Lincolnton putting Allie Blackburn on the team.
Newton-Conover, North Lincoln and West Lincoln earned one selection apiece. The Red Devils were represented by Alexa Allison, the Knights by Sharidan Farris and the Rebels by Brogan Heavner.
ALL-SOUTH FORK 2A CROSS-COUNTRYThe boys’ cross-country team included conference runner of the year Daniel Hopkins of Lincolnton and conference coach of the year Jerry Castro of North Lincoln, who was also named the girls coach of the year. The runner of the year on the girls’ side was North Lincoln’s Angie Allen.
Others making the boys’ all-conference squad were North Lincoln’s Jason Thomson, Khari Johnson, Jacob Scott, Miles Phillips, Alex Wulfhurst, Jared Campbell, Noah Carter and Stephen Fernetti, Lake Norman Charter’s Grant Howlett, Dwayne Holmon, Aidan Mutongi and Nick Lay and East Lincoln’s Noah Lesser.
Bandys’ Lauren Buckminster was the only Catawba County honoree on the girls’ all-conference team, with North Lincoln’s Allen, Alyssa Galvin, Andrea McAllister, Shelby Fink, Shay Rooney, Lori Glavan and Delanie Mellon also making the cut. Other selections included Lake Norman Charter’s Abby Farris, Megan Wozniak, Anna Gartner and Monique Gandy, East Lincoln’s Marlene Delgado and West Lincoln’s Alexa Bieberich.
ALL-NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CROSS-COUNTRYIn addition to Watauga’s Avery Cannon who collected conference runner of the year honors on the boys’ side, St. Stephens’ Jason Fulbright earned boys coach of the year. Watauga’s Sophie Ritter and Randy McDonough were the girls’ runner and coach of the year, respectively.
Additional all-conference honorees on the boys’ side were fellow Pioneers Rien Freeman, Caleb Coatney, Ethan Cannon, Korben Anderson, Caleb Cox, Ethan Turner, Spencer Cathey and Gavin Sweeney, St. Stephens’ Tyler Christensen, Isaac Cruz, Jackson Black and Jeremy Brown, Hickory’s Chase Johnson and Alexander Central’s Logan Ellis.
For the girls, all-conference runners joining Watauga’s Ritter were teammates Sidra Miller, Sullivan McAulay, Riley Fowler, Sophie Beach, Olivia McAnulty, Gwendolyn Anderson, Rebecca Anderson, Lena Miller, Isabella Broman-Fulks, Kate Tuberty, Brianna Anderson and Ella Triplett. Alexander Central’s Camella Church and Kaylin Dyson also made the cut.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.