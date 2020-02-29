The “Sweet 16” is set for all brackets in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments. Third-round contests are set for today with the winners advancing to the state quarterfinals on Tuesday. Regionals are set for Saturday, March 7, with the finals taking place Saturday, March 14.
Six contests are on tap today involving seven teams from the three area conferences.
Here is a look at all six contests:
2A Girls
No. 6 Shelby (23-1) at No. 3 Newton-Conover (26-2), 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover enters today’s home game with an 18-game winning streak and has made it look easy. The Red Devils overpowered the first two playoff opponents, East Rutherford and Bandys, by running-clock margins. In fact, 11 of the 18 wins have come by 40 or more points. Senior center Chyna Cornwell has dominated the post and junior forward Grace Loftin has put together a versatile game of lunch-pail work inside combined with a steady jump shot. Now, the Red Devils have reached the wall the program has not breached for some time — Round 3. A year ago, Newton-Conover went 25-5, but host East Burke ended its season. In 2016, the Red Devils went 20-9, but a loss at East Davidson spoiled the fun. The last time Newton-Conover moved past this round was in 2011, when it reached the 2A West final. This is the most wins by the Red Devils since the 2009-10 season (28-4).
A forfeit against Burns is the only thing that has kept Shelby from a perfect record. Like Newton-Conover, the Golden Eagles have punished opponents throughout the season. Shelby routed Draughn by 32 in Round 1 on Tuesday before adding West Stokes to its conquered foes with a 68-55 win Thursday. Regardless of what happens today, the Golden Eagles are a team that could make deep playoff runs for several years. The lone scorers averaging in double figures are sophomore Kate Hollifield (21.5 points per game) and freshmen Maraja Pass and Ally Hollifield. The three also lead in rebounds with Pass setting the pace at over five assists a game. Shelby broke past Round 2 for the first time since 2010, when it made it to the regional semifinals. The loss that eliminated them came against Newton-Conover — the last time the programs played each other.
Next up: No. 7 Franklin or No. 2 East Burke.
No. 7 Franklin (21-6) at No. 2 East Burke (26-3), 6:30 p.m.
East Burke had a tough battle against No. 18 West Wilkes on Thursday. The Cavaliers trailed by two after three quarters before avoiding the upset. East Burke’s top four scorers are all seniors, so it’s a group that has been through the grind of a playoff run. The current senior class is 104-15 and has made it to at least the third round the previous three seasons. With a win today, the Cavaliers will reach the 27-win mark in three of four seasons. Forward Riley Haas leads the team in scoring and rebounds with Ashlyn Stilwell also averaging in double figures.
Franklin advanced to Round 3 with a hard-fought 49-46 win over East Burke’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Bunker Hill. Winners of the Mountain Six 2A, the Panthers outlasted conference rival Smoky Mountain in round one. This is Franklin’s first third-round game since losing to Bandys in the 2014 2A West final.
Both teams tend to play low-scoring games, averaging in the 50s on offense. East Burke has given up more than 60 points once, that to 3A West No. 1 seed Freedom. It is the same for Franklin, with the only team to clear 60 being Cherokee, which is still playing in the 1A tournament.
Next up: No. 6 Shelby or No. 3 Newton-Conover.
3A Girls
No. 11 Hickory (21-6) at No. 3 Cuthbertson (27-2), 3 p.m.
A win on the road has Hickory in the third round of the playoffs for the first time since winning it all in 2015. The Red Tornadoes ousted East Rowan 61-43 in Tuesday’s first round before going to Greensboro and eliminating Dudley 62-53 on Thursday. It was the first playoff win on the road since 2009, when the Red Tornadoes defeated Charlotte Catholic. As is usual for teams coached by Barbara Helms, Hickory simply shuts down offenses. The Red Tornadoes have allowed 42 points per game with just three opponents scoring more than 60 points a game (Freedom twice and Newton-Conover). The twin towers of 6-foot-5 Shelby Darden and 6-0 Finley Lefevers create problems for the opposition. Kellen Morin (6-5) can also come off the bench to give her teammates a breather. Chloe James and Kayla Soublet are pests around the perimeter. Hickory does have problems shooting on occasion, but that is often overcome by defensive pressure that creates turnovers and instant buckets.
Hickory will play at Cuthbertson after the Cavaliers knocked off the Red Tornadoes’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rival Watauga 46-43 on Friday in a contest that was postponed from Thursday due to inclement weather. Cuthbertson is the defending 3A West champion and has won at least 21 games each of the past three seasons.
Next up: No. 7 Central Cabarrus or No. 2 Southeast Guilford.
No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (22-5) at No. 1 Freedom (27-0), 5 p.m.
Despite the adage that every team at this point of the season is good, there has been little to suggest Freedom is close to being challenged. The Patriots won the final of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament by 27. Then, they beat South Iredell by 49 in Round 1 and Cox Mill by 36 in Round 2. Just two teams have come within a margin of single digits and none since late December. Both of them are still playing (East Burke and Enka). A win today would put them in the quarterfinal round for the sixth time in seven seasons.
For Charlotte Catholic, this is the second straight appearance in the third round and it is looking for the first quarterfinal visit since 2010. The Cougars finished in a tie with Cuthbertson in the Southern Carolina 3A Conference, but dropped the tournament championship game to the Cavaliers to get the league’s No. 2 bid. The Cougars are tough to score upon — allowing an average of 35 points per game — but don’t score much themselves, averaging just 48. That could be a tough assignment against Freedom, which has carved up some pretty good defenses this year.
Next up: No. 5 Enka or No. 4 Jesse Carson.
3A Boys
No. 11 Hickory (22-5) at No. 3 Freedom (26-1), 6:30 p.m.
The great unknown of the playoffs is often seeing a team for which only a scouting report gives a hint of what is to come. There will be no secrets between these two Northwestern 3A/4A rivals. They’ve played many classic games over the years, but none will have the high stakes of today’s contest at Freedom.
This is the third game between the two this season and Freedom has won both. In the game at Hickory, former Red Tornadoes player James Freeman and his teammate Que Garner each had 15 as the Patriots put up a barrage of 3-pointers. Davis Amos had 16 points for Hickory, but all after halftime as Freedom built as much as a 16-point lead to cruise 58-46. In the return match at Freedom, Amos had the hot hand (31 points) and Hickory scored 14 straight to take a fourth-quarter lead, only to see Freedom score seven of the last eight to win 70-63. Freeman torched his former school with 27 points.
For Hickory, success has had to come from the defensive end, limiting scoring opportunities, while Amos and Cody Young provide enough offense. The Red Tornadoes got double-digit contributions from Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle and Dallas Culbreath in the first-round win over Southwest Guilford. Hickory advanced with a 60-43 win over Monroe on Thursday.
Freedom’s only loss of the season, a 78-73 defeat at the hands of South Caldwell, came with several key starters missing. The Patriots had little problem putting away Asheboro and Dudley to get to this point. Freeman and Bradley Davis lead an offense that can score in bunches. Freedom certainly likes to run (78 points per game), but it can grind out wins as well, as evident by its 59-44 win over Alexander Central in the conference final and the first win over Hickory.
The Patriots have won four of the last five against Hickory, with the Red Tornadoes take last year’s conference tournament. This will be the fourth playoff meeting in nine seasons with Hickory winning two of the previous three. However, this is the first one to be played at Freedom and there will be a little extra incentive for the fans in Morganton to win this one.
Next up: No. 2 Cox Mill or No. 10 Weddington.
2A Boys
No. 8 Lake Norman Charter (22-6) at No. 1 Forest Hills (27-0), 6 p.m.
The lone area 2A boys team left is the Knights. Lake Norman Charter edged West Stanly 59-54 on Tuesday and added a 78-51 win on Thursday. They were the Knights’ first playoff wins since 2017, when they last reached the third round.
They’ll have a tough task against a team looking to get back to the state finals for the third year in a row. The Yellow Jackets won the 2A state title in 2018 and were the runner-up last year. Forest Hills defeated Lake Norman Charter in the quarterfinals back in 2016.
Next up: No. 5 Mountain Heritage or No. 13 Lexington.
