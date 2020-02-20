GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum will be teeming with wrestlers from around the state as the 2020 North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling championships begin today.

From the three area conferences, 53 grapplers will take to the mats in the 2A, 3A and 4A championships, which starts with first-round action this afternoon. The 2A class starts at 3 p.m,, the 3A class at 5 p.m. and the 4A class at 7 p.m.

The three-day competition continues for all classes Friday morning at 9 a.m. with consolation matches followed by the quarterfinal rounds. Second consolations return at 2 p.m. and the semifinals end Friday’s action starting at 6 p.m.

Consolation rounds start up again at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue through the day until the third and fifth-place matches are concluded.

The Parade of Champions and the subsequent championship finals start Saturday at 4 p.m.

Fred T. Foard junior Landon Foor is back and looking for his third state title, his second at 182 pounds in the 2A class. Newton-Conover’s Josh Nichols is the defending 2A champion at 170 pounds. Foor (59-0) and Newton-Conover 195-pounder Sakarri Morrison (46-0) are the last two unbeaten wrestlers from the region.

Andrew Holden (132 pounds) of North Lincoln and Canon Bridges (152) of West Lincoln will compete as four-time state qualifiers.

Here is a brief look at the wrestlers from area schools that have qualified for the state tournament (all statistics are published by trackwrestling.com, which provides statistics for the NCHSAA):

4A State Tournament ParticipantsNorthwestern

3A/4A Conference

McDowell (2)

Jacob Creaton, Jr., 152 pounds (26-12, 19 pins). Fourth at 4A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Andrew Meyer (31-5) of Wakefield

Tobias Finn, Jr., 132 pounds (47-5, 31 pins). Runner-up at 4A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, finished fifth in 2019. First-round opponent: Cole Patterson (47-11) of Leesville Road

South Caldwell (2)

Jonah McBurney, Soph., 106 pounds (30-12, 16 pins). Fourth at 4A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Luke Kunath (55-2) of Cardinal Gibbons

Josh Voelkel, Jr., 285 pounds (30-3, 23 pins). Runner-up at 4A West Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. First-round opponent: Javari Wright (32-8) of Corinth-Holders

3A State Tournament Participants

Northwestern 3

A/4A Conference

Alexander Central (1)

Blake Martin, Jr., 285 pounds (24-9, 19 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Michael Carvin (41-1) of Trinity

St. Stephens (6)

Justin Beltran, Sr., 182 pounds (44-8, 29 pins). Third at 3A West Regionals. First time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Brendon Worsham (31-13) of Orange

Garrett Bolling, Sr., 145 pounds (38-17, 13 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. First-round opponent: Bailey Whicker (16-1) of Piedmont

Andre Britt, Soph., 195 pounds (50-5, 28 pins). Runner-up at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Chris Silva (37-7) of Hunt

Coy Reid, Jr., 120 pounds (47-10, 26 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Ben Baker (26-2) of Topsail

Jovanny Urzua, Sr., 113 pounds (45-3, 25 pins). Runner-up at 3A West Regionals. Two-time state qualifier, finished sixth in 2019. First-round opponent: Matthew Picariello (34-12) of West Johnston

Dorian Whitworth, Jr., 170 pounds (39-17, 18 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals, First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Luke Swinson (31-9) of NW Cabarrus

2A State Tournament Participants

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE

Bunker Hill (5)

Casey Bolick, Sr., 220 pounds (38-2, 26 pins). Won 2A Midwest Regional and NWF championship. Two-time state qualifier, was fifth in 2019. First-round opponent: Jesean Barkley (17-4) of Carrboro

Aaron Bryant, Sr., 195 pounds (18-7, 13 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Jeffrey Darden (30-1) of Ayden-Grifton

Braden Guess, So., 138 pounds (44-5, 26 pins) Runner-up at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Ethan Mills (40-14) of Dixon

Jose Hernandez, Jr., 126 pounds (28-20, 20 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: David Makupson (46-5) of Trinity

Raul Hernandez, Soph., 120 pounds (33-15, 17 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier First-round opponent: Samuel Hodge (34-0) of Currituck County

East Burke (1)

Arturo Pizon-Castillejos, Sr., 132 pounds (9-4, 6 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. First-round opponent: Andrew Holden (42-7) of North Lincoln

Fred T. Foard (10)

Jacob Belton, Jr., 195 pounds (53-11, 30 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Ayden Prevatte (50-8) of Trinity

Zane Birtchet, Fr., 132 pounds (55-7, 30 pins). 2A West Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Gabriel Kincaid (36-11) of South Rowan

Brock Carey, Fr., 106 pounds (40-2, 18 pins). 2A West Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Blake Austin (35-15) of First Flight

Landon Foor, Jr., 182 pounds (59-0, 42 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, won 3A state title at 170 in 2018 and the 2A crown at 182 last year. First-round opponent: Dallas Thomas (25-5) of West Davidson

Mo McAfee, Jr., 285 pounds (40-14, 21 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Riley Martin (23-8) of West Davidson

Jamie Richard, Jr., 126 pounds (51-14, 28 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Tristen Nixon (45-12) of Washington

Evan Steiger, Soph., 170 pounds (24-11, 13 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Tyler Proffitt (35-3) of Dixon

Justin Whalen, Sr., 152 pounds (52-11, 23 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Second-time state qualifier, did not place last year. First-round opponent: Dalton Miller (40-4) of Mt. Pleasant

Braden Wharton, Sr., 138 pounds (51-9, 25 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Gage Peters (21-7) of South Granville

Ian Willis, Soph., 113 pounds (25-8, 14 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Cole Waddell (33-9) of West Stokes

Hibriten (1)

Azariah Moore, Jr., 182 pounds (33-9, 23 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Steven Campbell (47-4) of Surry Central

Patton (3)

Mariano Mendez, Jr., 106 pounds (56-3, 32 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Walker Bell (37-16) of West Craven

Dilan Patton, Soph., 120 pounds (55-5, 28 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Aaron Ortega-Perez (46-13) of Trinity

Kaleb Spann, Jr., 170 pounds (41-6, 28 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Jeremy Cope (33-3) of Bunn

West Caldwell (1)

Freddy Guardiola, Sr., 145 pounds (41-4, 26 pins). 2A West Regional champion Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. First-round opponent: Davion Coward (44-21) of Washington

West Iredell (1)

Kareen Stevenson, Sr., 195 pounds (39-7, 20 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Ryan Lindsay (37-13) of Croatan

SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE

Bandys (1)

Bryson Burkett, Soph., 126 pounds (36-14, 18 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Easton Shelly (40-8) of Ledford

East Lincoln (3)

Grayson Cannon, Soph., 220 pounds (32-4, 24 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. First-round opponent: Kyonta Burns (37-3) of Anson

Caleb Hines, Jr., 152 pounds (33-2, 24 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. Second-time state qualifier, fourth in 2019. First-round opponent: Lane Mease (40-11) of Pisgah

Trent Smith, Jr., 285 pounds (30-3, 24 pins). 2A Midwest Regional Champion. Second-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Kaleb White (32-12) of R-S Central

Lincolnton (2)

Cameron Smith, Sr., 120 pounds (42-7, 25 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Luis Garcia (29-14) of Randlemann

Mason Whitaker, Sr., 160 pound (28-11, 16 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: David Varner (39-1) of Providence Grove

Newton-Conover (4)

Cole Clark, Jr., 182 pounds (41-7, 22 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Andrew Becker (44-11) of West Stanly

Sakarri Morrison, Soph., 195 pounds (46-0, 46 pins). 2A West Regional Champion. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Reece Walser (24-10) of East Davidson

Josh Nichols, Jr., 170 pounds (41-2, 27 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, is the defending 2A state champion at 170 and finished third in 2018. First-round opponent: Montez Bishop (23-5) of Hertford County

Ryan Walker, Jr., 285 pounds (47-1, 21 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Two-time state qualifier, finished fifth in 2019. First-round opponent: Aveon Newell (36-7) of Lexington

North Lincoln (3)

Andrew Holden, Sr., 132 pounds (42-7, 27 pins). 2A Midwest Regional champion. Four-time state qualifier, was fifth in 2019. First-round opponent: Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (9-4) of East Burke

Joey Plyler, Soph., 170 pounds (43-7, 24 pins). 2A Midwest Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Will Lemons (36-10) of Thomasville

Jorden Schlossman, Jr., 106 pounds (47-6, 27 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time qualifier. First-round opponent: Cameron Hinson (42-9) of Wheatmore

West Lincoln (7)

Canon Bridges, Jr., 152 pounds (31-1, 25 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Four-time state qualifier, runner-up in 2019 and third in 2018. First-round opponent: Carlos Mize (41-5) of North Davidson

Langston Hoffman, Jr., 120 pounds (35-5, 11 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, finished fourth in 2019. First-round opponent: Seth Miller (31-14) of Wheatmore

Chade Norman, Soph., 113 pounds (34-7, 18 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Javon White (31-7) Salisbury

Xander Pendergrass, Sr., 138 pounds (31-2, 22 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, finished third in 2019. First-round opponent: Will Flores (32-15) of Randleman

