GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum will be teeming with wrestlers from around the state as the 2020 North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling championships begin today.
From the three area conferences, 53 grapplers will take to the mats in the 2A, 3A and 4A championships, which starts with first-round action this afternoon. The 2A class starts at 3 p.m,, the 3A class at 5 p.m. and the 4A class at 7 p.m.
The three-day competition continues for all classes Friday morning at 9 a.m. with consolation matches followed by the quarterfinal rounds. Second consolations return at 2 p.m. and the semifinals end Friday’s action starting at 6 p.m.
Consolation rounds start up again at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue through the day until the third and fifth-place matches are concluded.
The Parade of Champions and the subsequent championship finals start Saturday at 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard junior Landon Foor is back and looking for his third state title, his second at 182 pounds in the 2A class. Newton-Conover’s Josh Nichols is the defending 2A champion at 170 pounds. Foor (59-0) and Newton-Conover 195-pounder Sakarri Morrison (46-0) are the last two unbeaten wrestlers from the region.
Andrew Holden (132 pounds) of North Lincoln and Canon Bridges (152) of West Lincoln will compete as four-time state qualifiers.
Here is a brief look at the wrestlers from area schools that have qualified for the state tournament (all statistics are published by trackwrestling.com, which provides statistics for the NCHSAA):
4A State Tournament ParticipantsNorthwestern
3A/4A Conference
McDowell (2)
Jacob Creaton, Jr., 152 pounds (26-12, 19 pins). Fourth at 4A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Andrew Meyer (31-5) of Wakefield
Tobias Finn, Jr., 132 pounds (47-5, 31 pins). Runner-up at 4A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, finished fifth in 2019. First-round opponent: Cole Patterson (47-11) of Leesville Road
South Caldwell (2)
Jonah McBurney, Soph., 106 pounds (30-12, 16 pins). Fourth at 4A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Luke Kunath (55-2) of Cardinal Gibbons
Josh Voelkel, Jr., 285 pounds (30-3, 23 pins). Runner-up at 4A West Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. First-round opponent: Javari Wright (32-8) of Corinth-Holders
3A State Tournament Participants
Northwestern 3
A/4A Conference
Alexander Central (1)
Blake Martin, Jr., 285 pounds (24-9, 19 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Michael Carvin (41-1) of Trinity
St. Stephens (6)
Justin Beltran, Sr., 182 pounds (44-8, 29 pins). Third at 3A West Regionals. First time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Brendon Worsham (31-13) of Orange
Garrett Bolling, Sr., 145 pounds (38-17, 13 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. First-round opponent: Bailey Whicker (16-1) of Piedmont
Andre Britt, Soph., 195 pounds (50-5, 28 pins). Runner-up at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Chris Silva (37-7) of Hunt
Coy Reid, Jr., 120 pounds (47-10, 26 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Ben Baker (26-2) of Topsail
Jovanny Urzua, Sr., 113 pounds (45-3, 25 pins). Runner-up at 3A West Regionals. Two-time state qualifier, finished sixth in 2019. First-round opponent: Matthew Picariello (34-12) of West Johnston
Dorian Whitworth, Jr., 170 pounds (39-17, 18 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals, First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Luke Swinson (31-9) of NW Cabarrus
2A State Tournament Participants
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE
Bunker Hill (5)
Casey Bolick, Sr., 220 pounds (38-2, 26 pins). Won 2A Midwest Regional and NWF championship. Two-time state qualifier, was fifth in 2019. First-round opponent: Jesean Barkley (17-4) of Carrboro
Aaron Bryant, Sr., 195 pounds (18-7, 13 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Jeffrey Darden (30-1) of Ayden-Grifton
Braden Guess, So., 138 pounds (44-5, 26 pins) Runner-up at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Ethan Mills (40-14) of Dixon
Jose Hernandez, Jr., 126 pounds (28-20, 20 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: David Makupson (46-5) of Trinity
Raul Hernandez, Soph., 120 pounds (33-15, 17 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier First-round opponent: Samuel Hodge (34-0) of Currituck County
East Burke (1)
Arturo Pizon-Castillejos, Sr., 132 pounds (9-4, 6 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. First-round opponent: Andrew Holden (42-7) of North Lincoln
Fred T. Foard (10)
Jacob Belton, Jr., 195 pounds (53-11, 30 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Ayden Prevatte (50-8) of Trinity
Zane Birtchet, Fr., 132 pounds (55-7, 30 pins). 2A West Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Gabriel Kincaid (36-11) of South Rowan
Brock Carey, Fr., 106 pounds (40-2, 18 pins). 2A West Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Blake Austin (35-15) of First Flight
Landon Foor, Jr., 182 pounds (59-0, 42 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, won 3A state title at 170 in 2018 and the 2A crown at 182 last year. First-round opponent: Dallas Thomas (25-5) of West Davidson
Mo McAfee, Jr., 285 pounds (40-14, 21 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Riley Martin (23-8) of West Davidson
Jamie Richard, Jr., 126 pounds (51-14, 28 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Tristen Nixon (45-12) of Washington
Evan Steiger, Soph., 170 pounds (24-11, 13 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Tyler Proffitt (35-3) of Dixon
Justin Whalen, Sr., 152 pounds (52-11, 23 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Second-time state qualifier, did not place last year. First-round opponent: Dalton Miller (40-4) of Mt. Pleasant
Braden Wharton, Sr., 138 pounds (51-9, 25 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Gage Peters (21-7) of South Granville
Ian Willis, Soph., 113 pounds (25-8, 14 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Cole Waddell (33-9) of West Stokes
Hibriten (1)
Azariah Moore, Jr., 182 pounds (33-9, 23 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Steven Campbell (47-4) of Surry Central
Patton (3)
Mariano Mendez, Jr., 106 pounds (56-3, 32 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Walker Bell (37-16) of West Craven
Dilan Patton, Soph., 120 pounds (55-5, 28 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Aaron Ortega-Perez (46-13) of Trinity
Kaleb Spann, Jr., 170 pounds (41-6, 28 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Jeremy Cope (33-3) of Bunn
West Caldwell (1)
Freddy Guardiola, Sr., 145 pounds (41-4, 26 pins). 2A West Regional champion Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. First-round opponent: Davion Coward (44-21) of Washington
West Iredell (1)
Kareen Stevenson, Sr., 195 pounds (39-7, 20 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Ryan Lindsay (37-13) of Croatan
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE
Bandys (1)
Bryson Burkett, Soph., 126 pounds (36-14, 18 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Easton Shelly (40-8) of Ledford
East Lincoln (3)
Grayson Cannon, Soph., 220 pounds (32-4, 24 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. First-round opponent: Kyonta Burns (37-3) of Anson
Caleb Hines, Jr., 152 pounds (33-2, 24 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. Second-time state qualifier, fourth in 2019. First-round opponent: Lane Mease (40-11) of Pisgah
Trent Smith, Jr., 285 pounds (30-3, 24 pins). 2A Midwest Regional Champion. Second-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Kaleb White (32-12) of R-S Central
Lincolnton (2)
Cameron Smith, Sr., 120 pounds (42-7, 25 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Luis Garcia (29-14) of Randlemann
Mason Whitaker, Sr., 160 pound (28-11, 16 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: David Varner (39-1) of Providence Grove
Newton-Conover (4)
Cole Clark, Jr., 182 pounds (41-7, 22 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. First-round opponent: Andrew Becker (44-11) of West Stanly
Sakarri Morrison, Soph., 195 pounds (46-0, 46 pins). 2A West Regional Champion. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Reece Walser (24-10) of East Davidson
Josh Nichols, Jr., 170 pounds (41-2, 27 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, is the defending 2A state champion at 170 and finished third in 2018. First-round opponent: Montez Bishop (23-5) of Hertford County
Ryan Walker, Jr., 285 pounds (47-1, 21 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Two-time state qualifier, finished fifth in 2019. First-round opponent: Aveon Newell (36-7) of Lexington
North Lincoln (3)
Andrew Holden, Sr., 132 pounds (42-7, 27 pins). 2A Midwest Regional champion. Four-time state qualifier, was fifth in 2019. First-round opponent: Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (9-4) of East Burke
Joey Plyler, Soph., 170 pounds (43-7, 24 pins). 2A Midwest Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Will Lemons (36-10) of Thomasville
Jorden Schlossman, Jr., 106 pounds (47-6, 27 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time qualifier. First-round opponent: Cameron Hinson (42-9) of Wheatmore
West Lincoln (7)
Canon Bridges, Jr., 152 pounds (31-1, 25 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Four-time state qualifier, runner-up in 2019 and third in 2018. First-round opponent: Carlos Mize (41-5) of North Davidson
Langston Hoffman, Jr., 120 pounds (35-5, 11 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, finished fourth in 2019. First-round opponent: Seth Miller (31-14) of Wheatmore
Chade Norman, Soph., 113 pounds (34-7, 18 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. First-round opponent: Javon White (31-7) Salisbury
Xander Pendergrass, Sr., 138 pounds (31-2, 22 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, finished third in 2019. First-round opponent: Will Flores (32-15) of Randleman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.