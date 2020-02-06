A Hickory Fire Department battalion chief’s SUV got stuck in Thursday’s heavy downpour and the city's rescue team was called to free the vehicle.
The battalion chief was driving on an access road behind Ridgecrest Apartments on 12th Avenue SE in Hickory to see if the heavy rains had caused flooding, Hickory Fire Department Public Information Officer Terri Byers said. He was near Miller Branch creek, which runs between several of the apartment buildings, when the road collapsed beneath him, Byers said.
“As he was pulling in he could see asphalt and then he couldn’t,” Byers said.
He couldn’t get the car out, so he got out of the car, she said. Water from the creek rose over the wheels of the car, making it difficult to connect a chain to pull it out.
That’s where the Hickory Fire Department rescue team stepped in. A team of four suited up in full-body dry suits and life vests and carefully waded out into the floodwater, cloudy with red dirt.
One got into the car and turned it on, another hooked a chain to the back and a tow truck pulled the car out nearly unscathed.
Byers said they don't know whether the car fell into a sinkhole or not.
"Until the water recedes we don't know how deep or what was going on," Byers said. "It could be just the mud gave in or something."
The area is known for flooding, and because the apartments are so near to the creek they sometimes need to be evacuated, Byers said.
“The last couple years we have had some flooding when there’s heavy amounts of rain, and that’s why he (the battalion chief) was here -- to survey to see if they needed to evacuate,” Byers said.
Some of the apartments did end up being evacuated, Byers said. About 15 people were taken to the Catawba Valley Community College Tarlton Complex, where the county and the American Red Cross set up a shelter. The shelter closed around 5 p.m. Thursday as floodwaters receded and people returned to their homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.