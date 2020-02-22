The Maiden girls basketball team shot lights out from the 3-point line on Friday in the South Fork 2A Conference tournament championship, but couldn’t overcome the post combination of Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell and Grace Loftin. Cornwell and Loftin combined for 49 points to lift the Red Devils to a hard-fought 62-50 win over the Blue Devils in spite of 11 Maiden 3-pointers at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
“I was pleased the kids had a close game and didn’t panic,” said Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White. “They stayed with it and consistently hung in there.”
Maiden coach Frank Snider watched his team execute a box-and-one defense and patient offense as well as he could have hoped. The Blue Devils fought back from as many as 14 points down in the second half and got within six in the fourth quarter before coming up short.
“They (Maiden) played as hard as they could play. We knew we had to make some shots and we did. We stayed in the game,” Snider said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t miss enough for us to win.”
Maiden claimed its only lead of the night in the first quarter, 5-4, on a triple by Lainee Hentschel, one of five she had in the game. But Cornwell and Loftin together went on an 11-0 run to end the first quarter and carried Newton-Conover to a 15-5 lead entering the second period.
Jahlea Peters hit a 3 from the left wing to begin the second quarter and make it 14 straight points for the Red Devils. That 18-5 lead was the largest margin between the two teams in the first half.
Maiden refused to panic and simply waited out the Newton-Conover defense until it got the shot it wanted.
“Tournament time anything can happen,” White said. “They (Maiden) shot the ball really, really well. They played very patient, but I think we played pretty good man-to-man. But they just made 10 to 15 passes and waited for something good to happen.”
The Blue Devils found open looks and converted from beyond the arc as well as in the lane to get their deficit back to 10 points at intermission, 29-19.
Cornwell and Loftin dominated the third-quarter scoring for Newton-Conover, both with seven points in the period, including a Loftin 3.
“We’ve been working on that,” Cornwell said of the give-and-take in the post between her and Loftin. “I have to add to my game.”
But Maiden kept it close with 3s by Hentschel, Cree Bass and Gracie Arrowood and trailed 43-32 with a quarter to go.
Bass and Hentschel continued to set the tone for Maiden in the final quarter, even after Aaliah Walton hit a trey for Newton-Conover to up the Red Devils’ lead to 46-32. Both Bass and Hentschel had two 3s in the fourth quarter, with a Bass triple from near the top of the key drawing Maiden as close as it would get, 46-40.
But Cornwell and Loftin went to work inside and Cassidy Geddes hit four key free throws to keep the Red Devils unbeaten in South Fork contests this season — 14 in the regular season and three more in the conference tournament.
“They wanted our big kids to play defense — and they can,” White said of Maiden’s spread offense that forced the Red Devils to go to a man defense. “They got after it and got after it.”
Cornwell finished the night with 30 points and an unofficial tally of 18 rebounds — nine at the offensive end.
“They played a box-and-one on us. They did a better job of it tonight,” White said of the defense against Cornwell. “She didn’t lose her composure. She plays hard all the time.”
Cornwell, who was named South Fork Conference Player of the Year, said she expects teams to come at her.
“As a player, you’ve just got to prepare for that. Every night you’ve got to come for a war, you’ve got to come for a fight,” Cornwell said. “We just come ready.”
Loftin added 19 points, scoring inside and outside.
“I don’t know, she played an awful good game the other night,” White said when asked if Friday’s performance was the best of the year for Loftin. “Grace Loftin is our most versatile player. The two of them (Cornwell and Loftin) are pretty good down low.”
Hentschel and Bass each had 15 points for Maiden.
Maiden is now 14-13, while Newton-Conover has won 16 straight and is 24-2. Both teams will compete in the state playoffs beginning Tuesday, with brackets set to be released today.
Maiden: 05 14 13 18 — 50
Newton-Conover: 15 14 14 19 — 62
Maiden — Cree Bass 15, Lainee Hentschel 15, Gracie Arrowood 8, Maggie Andrews 5, Maggie Sigmon 5, Marley Mingus 2.
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 30, Grace Loftin 19, Aaliah Walton 6, Cassidy Geddes 4, Jahlea Peters 3.
