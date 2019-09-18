GRANITE FALLS - The 11th annual Granite Falls Merchants’ Association Festival on Main will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2-8 p.m. in historic downtown Granite Falls.

Vendors will sell various crafts including jewelry, home and lawn décor, candles, and other items including cosmetics, clothing and accessories.

Food vendors will offer an  assortment of foods and beverages including barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, kettle corn, funnel cakes, and ribs. Beer and wine will be available at local wine and bottle shops for on premise consumption and sold for off premise consumption.

The festival has a special section for kids with bounce houses and a DARE program display.

Entertainment scheduled includes the South Caldwell High ROTC, jazz band, and chorus, the K-2 Hudson Hornet Cheerleaders, The Sims Country Cloggers, Evolution Zumba, and The Jamie Wright Band. Animals (with the exception of service animals) are not allowed at town events.

Visit www.granitefallsmerchantsnc.org for more details and a schedule of events. Republic Services is the Platinum Sponsor for the Festival on Main.

