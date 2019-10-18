Members of American Legion Post 544 will meet at their new home starting in November and will celebrate with an open house Sunday.
Post 544 was founded in Hickory eight years ago, according to Gene Baker, commander of Post 544. The post serves local veterans by visiting them in nursing homes, participating in 21 gun salutes at funerals and offering general assistance to veterans.
The 206-member post prides itself as being a Christian American Legion post.
“The American Legion has a real bad image of being a bunch of drinking boys,” Baker said. “That’s the image we’ve had to overcome in the past eight years.
“We just felt like being Christians and being at a church … we don’t drink, curse, smoke,” Baker said. “That’s how we’ve evolved as a Christian post and it’s been very lucrative for us. The good Lord has blessed us.”
Baker said members are not discouraged from drinking when not at an American Legion meeting. “What people do at home is there business,” he said.
The group originally met inside a local church, but the members of Post 544 discovered not having their own place presented challenges.
“Where we met, we had to set up [each meeting] and we were restricted on things we could do,” Baker said. “The church said we couldn’t have Sunday at all.”
Baker visited The Chapel Church in Hickory earlier in the year and was offered a building that sits on the church property by pastor Dale Watts.
Post members would only have to pay for utilities to use the building. Otherwise, the building was a gift and the post has little restrictions on what they can and can’t do with the building, according to Baker.
“Whatever we want, they give it and they don’t ask for anything in return,” Jeff Truitt, Post 544 vice commander said.
“Having our own standalone [building], I feel like we will attract more people,” Charlie Miller, post 544 member, said. “Before we kind of just blended into the church.”
Baker said by having a new start they hope to be more involved at more community events.
“I feel like for all of (Post 544) this really is a fresh start,” Miller said. “A new beginning.”
Post 544 will host an open house at the new location at 410 26th Ave. NE on Oct. 20 starting at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Military vehicles will be on site as well as an F-14 Tomcat aircraft. Food will also be available.
